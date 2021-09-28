Pharmaceutical Isolator Market Size to Outstrip $10,560.30Mn by 2028 Growth Projections at 8.5% CAGR During 2021 to 2028 COVID Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

The Pharmaceutical Isolator Market Growth impelled by increase in investments by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry and a supportive regulatory framework for the adoption of pharmaceutical isolators; floor standing configuration segment to grow at highest CAGR during 2021–2028.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmaceutical Isolator Market: Key Insights

According to our new research study on “Pharmaceutical Isolator Market to 2028 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Type, Pressure, Configuration, Application, and End User,” the Pharmaceutical Isolator Market Size was valued at US$ 5,966.07 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10,560.30 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021–2028.

Pharmaceutical Isolator Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

ITECO S.R.L., Schematic Engineering Industries, Nuaire Inc., Comecer, Getinge AB, Hosokawa Micron Group, Fedegari Autoclavi S.p.A., Azbil Telstar, Gelman Singapore, and Bioquell (Ecolab Solution) are among the key companies operating in the pharmaceutical isolator market. The major market players are focusing on the new product launch, expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In April 2020, Fedegari and Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing collaborated for the production of new drugs to treat COVID-19. Using a Fedegari flexible isolator system to fill primary containers, Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing is tasked with manufacturing some of the first COVID-19 treatments.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Pharmaceutical Isolator Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00023786/



In June 2021, Comecer partnered with G-CON to speed up the implementation of a cell & gene therapy (cGMP) manufacturing facility. G-CON’s new Aseptic facility integrates Comecer’s upstream processing & downstream filling technologies for turnkey aseptic facility solutions, including isolation technologies.

North America to Dominate Pharmaceutical Isolator Market:

The North America pharmaceutical isolators market consists of the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US is the largest market for pharmaceutical isolators, followed by Canada and Mexico. The leading position of North America in the pharmaceutical isolator market is primarily attributed to rising adoption of pharmaceutical isolators in the US, increasing public health awareness, rising strategic activities by the government, and growing presence of leading players. The rise in usage of sterilized methods, cost of noncompliance, increase in the number of research laboratories, and advancements in isolator efficiency are stimulating the growth of the global pharmaceutical isolators market. Additionally, pharmaceutical isolators can handle hazardous materials effectively. Moreover, the launch of new products is contributing toward the market growth. Several manufacturers are adopting innovative business strategies to diversify their product portfolio and extend their presence on a global scale. Product development via research and development activities is one of the key strategies aiding the market players in leveling up their market shares in North America.

The Asia Pacific pharmaceutical isolator market is mainly represented by China, Japan, India, Australia, and South Korea. The market is also evaluated for the rest of the countries in Asia Pacific. The market is driven by factors such as the rising development of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector across the region. The growth of the market is primarily attributed to the established pharmaceutical market, increase in R&D expenditures by the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and favorable regulatory policies. China has the world’s second-largest pharmaceutical market. The excessive population in China, coupled with the rise of various communicable and noncommunicable diseases, is majorly fueling the growth of the pharmaceutical companies in China and making it a prime market in Asia Pacific.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Pharmaceutical Isolator Market Size and Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00023786/



Several big and small pharmaceutical companies are engaged in the development and manufacturing of new and novel molecules for life-threatening conditions. Pharmaceutical isolator systems have been regarded as a key technology in the drug discovery process. Thus, the adoption of pharmaceutical isolators is increasing to ensure contamination-free manufacturing and product handling. The pharmaceutical isolator provides safety to an operator from the exposure of harmful drugs, eliminates the possibilities of cross-contamination, and maintains the standard of drug quality. In the pharmaceutical industry, it is extremely important to maintain immense caution during the product manufacturing process. Different types of isolators are available in the pharmaceutical market that provide an optimum level of sterility in the product manufacturing process. The handling of pharmaceuticals with high potency ingredients, such as hormones, antibiotics, biologic drugs need a greater level of precautions.

Pharmaceutical Isolator Market: Segmental Overview

Based on type, the pharmaceutical isolator market is segmented into open isolator and closed isolator. The open isolator segment held a larger share of the market in 2021, and the same segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on pressure, the pharmaceutical isolator market is segmented into positive pressure and negative pressure. In 2021, the positive pressure segment held a larger share of the market; however, the negative pressure segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Based on configuration, the pharmaceutical isolator market is segmented into floor standing, modular, mobile, compact, tabletop, and portable. The floor standing segment is likely to hold the largest share of the market, and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Growth of the floor standing segment is attributed to improved efficiency, coupled with more quick operations.

Based on application, the pharmaceutical isolator market is segmented into aseptic isolators, containment isolators, sampling and weighing isolators, fluid dispensing isolators, and others. The aseptic isolator segment is likely to hold the largest share of the market. Also, the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Order a Copy of Pharmaceutical Isolator Market Size, Share, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00023786/

Based on end user, the pharmaceutical isolator market is segmented into hospitals, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research and academic laboratories, and others. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is likely to hold the largest share of the market, and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Pharmaceutical Isolator Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has become the most significant challenge across the world. It has disturbed various trades and businesses across the world. However, the pandemic has brought several growth opportunities to the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies to strengthen their research and development for innovating vaccines against the novel coronavirus. The companies are performing clinical trials to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Thus, increased clinical trials will lead to vital opportunities for the pharmaceutical isolator providers for biopharmaceutical companies.









Browse Related Reports:

Modular Sterility Testing Isolator Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Class II, Class III, Others); Application (Hospital, Pharmaceutical Industry, Biopharmaceutical industry, Research Organization) and Geography

Medical Isolator Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Floor Standing Type, Mobile Type); Application (Cellular Therapy, Sterility Testing, Sampling, Cell Culture, Others); End User (Hospitals, Research Centers, Pharmaceutical Industry, Graduate School, Others) and Geography

Laboratory Isolators Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Class 3, Class 5, Others); End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, Other) and Geography

Digital Isolators Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Optical coupling, Magnetic Coupling, Capacitive Coupling, Giant Magnetoresistive GMR) and Application (Small & Medium Enterprises, Manufacturing Plants, Factory)

USB Isolator Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By USB Speed (Low speed (1.5Mbps), Full speed (12Mbps), High speed (480Mbps)); USB Port Count (1-port, 2-port); Application (Medical, Industrial, Others) and Geography

Optical Isolator Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Power Level (High Power, Medium Power, Low Power); End-user (Research and Development, Defense, Manufacturing, Consumer Electronics, Medical, Others) and Geography

Electrical Isolators Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Single Break Isolator, Double Break Isolator, Pantograph Type Isolator); Application (Lighting, Home Appliances, Industrial, Others) and Geography

Digital Isolators - Consumption Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type and Application

Bearing Isolators Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Metallic, Non-Metallic); Industry Vertical (Oil and Gas, Chemical, Metal and Mining, Paper and Pulp, Manufacturing and Processing, Others) and Geography













About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/pharmaceutical-isolator-market



Connect With Us on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7591674/admin/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tipmarkettrends

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theinsightpartners/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheInsightPartners

RSS/Feeds: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/feed/ | https://www.openpr.com/news/archive/139407/The-Insight-Partners.html

