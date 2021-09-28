PennDOT Announces a Virtual Plans Display for the Sharon Gateway Project in the City of Sharon, Mercer County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to the virtual plans display for the Sharon Gateway Project on Route 62 (Shenango Valley Freeway) in the City of Sharon, Mercer County.

Included in the project is the portion of Route 62 between the intersection with State Line Road and the intersection with Addison Avenue at the Ohio state line.

The project involves the beautification of the intersection of Route 62 and South Irvine Avenue. Improvements include signal upgrades, landscaping, curbing, and gateway signs. Signal upgrades are planned at two locations, the intersection of Addison Avenue, Thomas Avenue, South Irvine Avenue, and Route 62, and the intersection of South Irvine Avenue and Stateline Road/Emanuel Pl.

During portions of the proposed work, traffic will be controlled by flaggers. No detours are anticipated. Work is expected to occur during the 2022 construction season.

This project is funded through the Federal Highway Administration’s Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside (TASA) program. The project is sponsored by the City of Sharon.

The plans display for the Sharon Gateway Project, which will be held online only, includes digital picture boards and a fillable comment form. It will be open until October 12, 2021. Those unable to access the study online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Lyndsie DeVito, at ldevito@pa.gov or 814-678-7174.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Lyndsie DeVito, PennDOT Project Manager, at ldevito@pa.gov or 814-678-7174.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

