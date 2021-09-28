Nevada Schoolchildren Encouraged to Participate in Walk to School Day Oct. 6

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Many Nevada schoolchildren will take part in organized events to walk or bicycle to school on Oct. 6 in recognition of National Walk to School Day.

Walking and bicycling to school events are planned for Carson City, Clark, Douglas, Lyon and other counties. Washoe County School District will host events on Sept. 29. Children not taking part in an organized school event are encouraged to plan now to safely walk or bicycle to school as a family on Oct. 6 and other days.

“Walk to School Day is an opportunity for children to learn more about pedestrian and bicycling safety,” NDOT Bicycle and Pedestrian Coordinator Scott Bohemier explained. “Physical activity at an early age, such as walking or bicycling, helps reduce heart disease, diabetes and other obesity-related illnesses. Plus, walking or biking to school can greatly lessen traffic resulting from children being driven to school. We hope families will utilize International Walk to School Day to incorporate walking and bicycling to school as part of their daily routine.”

During National Walk to School Day and every day, drivers should watch for children walking and bicycling to school and be mindful of school zone speed reductions, as well as varying school start times. Motorists should also only pass bicyclists when it is safe with at least three feet of space between the bicycle and vehicle and never overtake a vehicle that has stopped at a crosswalk. Pedestrians and bicyclists should only cross streets when safe, and always look for vehicles before and while crossing. Per state law, no u-turns or passing are allowed in active school zones or school crossing zones.

To learn about specific Walk to School Day events, contact Nevada Department of Transportation Active Transportation Manager Scott Bohemier at (775) 888-RIDE, abohemier@dot.nv.gov or find walking information at bicyclenevada.com. Further event information and registration is also available at walkbiketoschool.org.