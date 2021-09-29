Submit Release
We Family presents the official music video for Lil Donald's "Real Hitta [Real N*gga] You" | Official Video Release

Pay the car note, that what drive you crazy Pay the light bill, that's what turn you on Pay the phone bill, you'll pick up the phone Pay the rent, make that 🐱 feel like home”
— Lil Donald
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Family the label is proud to present Atlanta native Lil Donald releases the official music video for his new single "Real Hitta You".

"Real Hitta You" single was produced by Louie Montana who's work with influences as Tee Grizzly, Lil Durk, Yungeen Ace and the deceased King Von.

The extraordinary visuals and cinematography that was directed by Todd Uno. Which highlighted both Los Angeles, GA and businesses and women in the greater Atlanta, GA areas.

"Real Hitta You" official video highlights all of the beautiful, hard working queens out in there in the world who are working hard and independent, and feel as if they're under appreciated, misunderstood, and under valued due to their priorities in themselves and family.

To watch the "Real Hitta You" head over to Lil Donald's YouTube channel today!!

So be sure to tag some of your favorite female and black-owned businesses in the comments for us to check out.

Rap Juggernaut
Artist Revenue Solutions
