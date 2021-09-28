When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: September 28, 2021

Company Announcement

Cuisine Innovations Unlimited, LLC of 180 Lehigh Avenue, Lakewood, NJ, is recalling its 8.5-ounce, 6-piece packages of “Vemondo Vegan Crabless Mini Crabcakes” by Lidl because they contain undeclared egg yolks. People who have allergies to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled “Vemondo Vegan Crabless Mini Crabcakes” by Lidl were distributed in retail stores along the East Coast (Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia).

The product comes in an 8.5-ounce, 6-piece box marked with either of the following lot#s: 23021 (Exp. Date 2/17/2023), 23121 (Exp. Date 2/18/2023), 23821 (Exp. Date 2/25/2023) and would have been shipped to stores after August 20, 2021. The UPC Code is: 4056489310402.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the egg yolk-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of egg yolks.

There has been no further production of this product.

Consumers who have purchased 8.5-ounce, 6-piece packages of “Vemondo Vegan Crabless Mini Crabcakes” by Lidl are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-201-439-1036, Ext. 26, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST.

