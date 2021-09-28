Dazee announces an astonishing unique 2000 NFTs Art collection
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dazee team is thrilled to announce its non-fungible token (NFT) for the NFT lover’s world.
FOMO keeps growing strongly on the Solana Blockchain and this is yet another great opportunity to catch an early gem, especially if you have missed top collections like Degen Ape Academy, Solana Monkey Business, Thugbirdz, Abstratica and so on.
The Dazee art world
This is a project that offer massive moments of joy and their team explained that each holder will have many chances to build up with constant giveaways, airdrops and other astonishing surprises.
Dazee drop will consist of 2000 NFTs, priced at 3 SOL (Solana) each. The drop will take place on the 5th of October. Each Dazee is going to be completely unique and will have 4 traits varying in: background, type, color and motion, beautifully presented on a GIF loop.
Rarity will vary and will be understood once collection is released.
Community Fund
Their leader also explained the willingness to keep building up based on community satisfaction. “Community is everything!” he said.
Therefore 3% of royalties on the 2000 collection will be second handed to fund the project, but not only that, royalties will be used to help several charity communities across the globe. So, every month a share will be accumulated and accordingly distributed.
They will also hold 20 random Dazees that will be used for giveaways, partnerships and collabs with other teams of the same ecosystem.
At last, it was taught that if any NFT will remain in their fund it will be placed live for auction. 100% of profits will be promptly donated to charity.
Minted on Solana
A bright aspect is that this NFT will be minted on Solana, one of the fastest blockchains in the world. SOL chain has the attractiveness that there are almost no gas fees and that it provides users with the fastest-growing ecosystem in the cryptocurrency community backed by FTX Exchange (built by Sam Bankman-Fried). Currently, it is the Foundation over 400 projects including NFTs, Defi, Web3, etc etc.
Gas fees give a big advantage to the end user, as when minting the Dazee they won’t even notice the fee at all. Dazee team advises the use of Phantom wallet for the drop.
Social links
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dazeenft
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/3pAwCVa5dR
Medium: https://medium.com/@DazeeNFT
Dazee Team
