Wireless Power Transmission Market Expected to Reach $35.23 Million By 2030 at 21.3% CAGR | Top Impacting Factors
Increase in application of wireless power transmission in the consumer electronics, and rise in need for battery powered equipment boosts the market growth”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wireless power transmission is a process that occurs in a system, where power source transmits electromagnetic energy to electric load with no wires. This wireless transmission transmits power to remote locations. Wireless power transmission has great demand in the consumer electronics, for example laptop, tablets, smartphones and other devices. Furthermore, the technology is rapidly being implemented in sectors such as defense and healthcare.
— Vivek Karmalkar
Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Wireless Power Transmission Market By Technology, (Near-Field Technology and Far-Field Technology), Type (Devices with Battery and Devices without Battery), and Application (Receiver and Transmitter): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030".
The market report provides an all-inclusive analysis of the present market aspects, estimations, assessments, revolving scenarios, and dynamic forces of the industry from 2019 to 2028. An extensive study of the aspects that drive and curtail the market growth is also demonstrated. The wide-ranging assessment of the market size and its proper breakdown help determine the dominant market opportunities.
The major countries in each region are portrayed according to the chunk of revenue they have. The major market players in the industry are outlined, and their plans & strategies are examined thoroughly, that ideate the competitive outlook of the wireless power transmission market.
The market report covers the regions such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). The report also presents a comprehensive scenario of the market in each jurisdiction.
The frontrunners in the global wireless power transmission market are studied in this report. These market players have incorporated different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prop up their stand in the industry. The key players operating in the global wireless power transmission industry include Analog Devices Inc., Energous Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Powermat Technologies Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Semtech Corporation, TDK Corporation, and WiTricity Corporation.
The market report covers an array of growth factors of the industry along with severe challenges and impeding factors that might deter the growth of the market. This study helps new market entrants and manufacturers concoct proper plans for potential challenges and look for opportunities to build up their market stance.
The report offers detailed information regarding major end-users and annual forecasts from 2019 to 2028. In addition, it presents revenue forecasts for each year along with sales and sales growth of the market. The forecasts are offered by a thorough study of the market by proficient analysts concerning geographical assessment of the market. These forecasts are beneficial to gain deep insight on the future prospects of the industry.
Key Benefits of the Report:
1. This study gives out an edifying illustration of the global wireless power transmission market along with the contemporary trends and future assessments to support the investment takes.
2. The market report, furthermore, presents statistics in regards to key drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities coupled with an all-inclusive analysis of the market revenue.
3. The current market is thoroughly assessed from 2019 to 2028 to accentuate the global wireless power transmission market growth scenario. This analytical pattern displays the assertiveness of the market by analyzing several parameters including pressures from alternatives, power of the suppliers, and choice of the buyers operating in the industry.
4. The report doles out an explicit market study based on economic strength and how the global competition will take proper form in the near future.
Major Offering of the Report:
1. Top impacting factors: An extensive study of the driving factors, imminent opportunities, and challenges.
2. Current drifts & trends: A thorough analysis of the recent market trends and forecasts for the next few years to lay hold of a tactical, premeditated decision.
3. Segmental inquiry: A pervasive analysis of each segment and growth factors along with growth rate estimation.
4. Geographical analysis: Detailed discernments on the market potential across each province to allow the market players to make the most out of the market opportunities.
5. Competitive scenario: An extensive analysis of frontrunners active in the industry.
Questions Answered in the Wireless power transmission Market Research Report:
1. Which are the leading players active in the global wireless power transmission market?
2. What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the global wireless power transmission market size?
3. What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the global market?
4. What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?
Wireless Power Transmission Market Key Segments:
By Technology:
1. Near-Field Technology
2. Far-Field Technology
By Type:
1. Devices with Battery
2. Devices without Battery
By Application:
1. Receiver
2. Transmitter
By Region:
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia-Pacific
4. LAMEA
