SC DSS Honors September Employees of the Month

September 28, 2021 -- The South Carolina Department of Social Services Employee of the Month program recognizes staff whose work exemplifies our core principles: Competence, Courage and Compassion.

The seven most recently selected were: Will Batchelor, Director of Media Relations, State Office; Karen Thomas, Human Resources, State Office; Maggie Meekins, Legal Services, Richland County; Felicia Lucia, Child Welfare Services, Horry County; Daphne Wright, Economic Services, State Office; Linda Valone, Adult Advocacy, Oconee County; Jennifer Hawthorne, Child Support Services, Greenville.

Staff selected for the Employee of the Month Program are awarded with lunch with the State Director, along with other honorees; a dedicated parking space; a photo and write up displayed at State Office; and a write-up sent to their community newspaper. The luncheon is now a virtual meeting with all the awardees.