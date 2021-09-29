‘Share a Selfie and Support’ awareness raising campaign launched by Myocarditis UK

Pictured, left to right, is Alex Jansons and Andy Jansons.

Myocarditis UK has launched an awareness raising campaign called, ‘Share a Selfie and Support’, to help draw attention to the often life-changing condition.

Alongside drawing attention to the need for proper screening and heart healthcare in athletes, specifically on the football field, we are also encouraging donations to the charity to fund research.” — Sarah Baker

BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Myocarditis UK has today launched an awareness raising campaign called, ‘Share a Selfie and Support’, to help draw attention to the often life-changing condition that many people in the UK, including GP surgeries, are unaware of. The launch of the campaign coincides with World Heart Day (WHD), on Wednesday, 29th September 2021.

Sarah Baker who is Head of Development and Fundraising at the charity, Myocarditis UK, explains; “The theme for this year’s Word Heart Day is all about shining the spotlight of attention on rare and neglected diseases, and Myocarditis is a frequently overlooked illness. Sadly, undiagnosed Myocarditis causes the death of one young person each week in Britain.

“So, this World Heart Day we are asking as many Hammers as possible to join us in our ‘Share a Selfie and Support’ campaign to raise awareness and funds for further research into Myocarditis. We’re asking the public to please share their best Hammer pose, and tag @AJ_Fund_ on Twitter or @AJMyocarditis UK on Instagram. Let’s see how far we can spread the message!”

This is the second year the awareness campaign has run with last year’s campaign drawing support from many West Ham supporters who shared their best Hammer pose. Alexander Jansons Myocarditis UK, formerly known as Alexander Jansons Fund, was set up in July 2013 after the tragic passing of Alexander Jansons from Myocarditis. He was only 18. Alexander Jansons was a fun loving, adventurous and football mad young man. He was always an avid West Ham supporter – so much so that the charity colours are based on West Ham colours.1

Myocarditis UK’s mission is to ensure that no one needs to endure what Alex and his family had to, with little to no information available, on this inflammatory condition affecting the heart. The charity aims to do this by researching in detail the causes, prevention, and cure for Myocarditis.

“Following on from our success last year, we are even aiming higher this year”, said Sarah Baker. She added, “Alongside drawing attention to the need for proper screening and heart healthcare in athletes, specifically on the football field, we are also encouraging donations to the charity. If you can donate five pounds, this will help us to continue to fund the vital research into Myocarditis.

“Helping us achieve this goal is really easy. Simply share a selfie in your best West Ham shirt, tag Alexander Jansons Myocarditis UK and share it across your social media.”

To find out more about Myocarditis UK and how you can help please visit the charity’s website at https://myocarditisuk.com.

WHAT IS MYOCARDITIS?

Myocarditis means inflammation of the heart muscle. In the United Kingdom, one young person dies suddenly each week due to undiagnosed myocarditis. It can affect anyone at any age and is usually related to recent viral infection. The virus may have gone but the immune system over-reacts causing inflammation that can persist in the heart. Other causes include bacterial infections, certain medications, toxins, and autoimmune disorders. Symptoms are diverse and include chest pain, mimicking a heart attack, difficulty breathing due to weakened heart muscle, palpitation due to electrical rhythm disturbances, fever, and abnormal fatigue.

ABOUT MYOCARDITIS UK

Myocarditis UK (formally The Alexander Jansons Fund) was set up after the death of Alexander Jansons from Myocarditis in July 2013, at the age of 18. With little to no information provided on this inflammatory condition affecting the heart, the charity was founded to research the causes, prevention, and cures for Myocarditis. Today the charity has raised over £700,000 towards research and to generate greater awareness about this often-hidden condition.

To learn more or donate please visit www.myocarditisuk.com