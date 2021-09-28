With Advancements In Technology, The Medical Tricorder Market Size Grows At Almost 13% As Per The Business Research Company's Medical Tricorder Global Market Report 2021

This report describes and evaluates the global medical tricorder market. It covers three five-year periods, including 2015 to -2020, termed the historic period, 2020-2025 forecast period and 2025-2030 a further forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the medical tricorder market, growing technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the medical tricorder industry. Major companies operating in the medical tricorder market focused on developing technological solutions for medical tricorder devices to strengthen their position. For instance, in May 2020, Apple, a US-based technology company has bought the medical tricorder closer to reality by using AR technology through Butterfly Network, a US-based digital health company. Pregnancies, possibly fractured bones, and even lung diseases are some features of the Butterfly Network. Doctors are currently using the technology to screen for evidence of COVID-19-related lung damage remotely.



The global medical tricorder market size is expected to grow from $3.33 billion in 2020 to $3.76 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The change in growth trend in the medical tricorder market is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The medical tricorder market is expected to reach $5.34 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.2%.

North America is the largest region in the medical tricorder market. Europe accounts for the second-largest share in the market. The regions covered in TBRC’s medical tricorder market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The Business Research Company’s report titled Medical Tricorder Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (USB Camera, Fiber Optic Camera, Wireless, Corded), By Application (Diagnosis, Monitoring), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics), COVID-19 Implications And Growth covers major medical tricorder companies, medical tricorder market share by company, medical tricorder manufacturers, medical tricorder market size, and medical tricorder market forecasts. The report also covers the global medical tricorder market and its segments.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Medical Tricorder Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5315&type=smp

The medical tricorder market consists of sales of medical tricorder devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that come with a detachable, high-resolution hand-held scanner that transmits vital signs data to the tricorder. A medical tricorder is a handheld scanning gadget that enables users to diagnose medical problems and collect basic vital signs in seconds.

The main types of the medical tricorder are USB camera, fiber optics camera, wireless, corded, others. A USB camera is a type of medical tricorder that allows users to record high-quality video with a fiberscope camera. The applications of medical tricorder include diagnosis, monitoring, others and are used in various sectors such as hospitals, clinics, and others.

In June 2020, Healthy.io, an Israel-based developer of smartphone urinalysis tech, acquired Inui Health for $9 million. The acquisition of Inui Health supports Healthy.io to enter into the US market. The company also aims to move into pregnancy monitoring to detect possible complications. Inui Health, formerly known as Scanadu is a US-based medical diagnostics company that offers medical tricorders.

Major players in the medical tricorder industry are QuantuMDx, Cloud DX, Qualcomm Technologies, Basil Leaf Technologies, Healthy.io Ltd., Ionis Pharmaceutical, Fujikura, Basler, and Hamamatsu Photonics.

Medical Tricorder Global Market Report 2021 – COVID-19 Implications And Growth is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Digital Pathology Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Scanners, Software, Communication Systems, Storage Systems), By Type (Human Pathology, Veterinary Pathology), By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals & Reference Laboratories, Academic & Research Institutes), By Application (Drug Discovery, Disease Diagnosis, Teleconsultation, Training & Education), COVID-19 Growth And Change

Interventional Radiology Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (MRI, Ultrasound Imaging, CT Scanners, Angiography Systems, Fluoroscopy Systems, Biopsy Devices), By Procedure (Angioplasty, Angiography, Biopsy And Drainage, Embolization, Thrombolysis, Vertebroplasty, Nephrostomy), By Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Urology And Nephrology, Gastroenterology), COVID-19 Growth and Change

Patient Monitoring Devices Market - By Types (Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices, Vital Parameter Monitoring Devices, Weight Monitoring Devices, Body Temperature Devices And Remote Patient Monitoring Devices), By End User (Hospitals, Homecare, Diagnostic Centre/Clinics), By Companies, And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/