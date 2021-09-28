Bioinformatics Market Top Companies, Demands, Size, Applications and Forecasts to 2026
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bioinformatics Market research report is vital for buyers, stakeholders, new entrants, and existing vendors. Bioinformatics Market provides top-notch market information along with the definition, production, application, and forecast. In addition, Bioinformatics Market describes the market by type, end-user, application, and region. Moreover, it also provides external environment analysis and PEST analysis. Finally, the report also offers strategies for businesses to deal with the impact of Covid-19 on the Bioinformatics Market.
Top companies involved in this Report- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), and Illumina, Inc. (US), Waters Corporation (US), DNASTAR (US), NeoGenomics Laboratories (US), Perkin Elmer, Inc. (US), GENEWIZ (US) and BGI Group (China) Waters Corporation (US), DNASTAR (US), NeoGenomics Laboratories (US), Perkin Elmer, Inc. (US), GENEWIZ (US) and BGI Group (China), Fios Genomics (UK), Partek Incorporated (US), SOPHiA Genetics (Switzerland), Source BioScience (UK), and Biomax Informatics AG (Germany) among others.
The global bioinformatics market is projected to reach USD 21.8 billion by 2026 from USD 10.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period. Bioinformatics is the application of computer technology for the management and analysis of biological data. It includes storage, analysis, and dissemination of biological data. Bioinformatics uses computer programs for a variety of applications, including determining gene & protein functions, establishing evolutionary relationships, and predicting the three-dimensional shapes of proteins. However, high costs of bioinformatics software and services and a dearth of skilled professionals are likely to challenge market growth in the coming years.
Based on the sector, the market is segmented into medical biotechnology, animal biotechnology, plant biotechnology, environmental biotechnology, forensic biotechnology, another sector. The medical biotechnology segment accounted for the largest share of 50.3% of the bioinformatics market in 2020.The development of new databases for drug discovery, the use of bioinformatics for clinical diagnostics, and the increased funding for the development of bioinformatics solutions for clinical diagnostics are primarily driving the use of bioinformatics in clinical diagnostics and contributing to the growth of the medical biotechnology segment in the market.
This report studies the bioinformatics market based on products & services, sector, and application, and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth. It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to two main geographies – source and destination.
Table Of Contents in this Report-
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Bioinformatics Market, By Product & Service
7 Bioinformatics Market, By Sector
8 Bioinformatics Market, By Application
9 Bioinformatics Market, By Region
10 Competitive Landscape
And more..
