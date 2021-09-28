HIP Video Promo presents: The Nileram premieres "RIDE" music video on Music-News.com

The music video for "Ride" is a trip to surreal landscapes, from futuristic cities to something right out of a Dalí painting.

ATLANTA, GA, USA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MUSIC-NEWS.COM PREMIERE: The Nileram 'Ride' video premiere

There's nothing that compares to hearing a song for the first time and feeling it completely embrace your soul. R&B artist The Nileram has mastered the formula to create that out-of-body experience through every track she puts out. With sultry rhythms and flavorful choruses, the artist serves up hits that linger on your tongue. It all stems from The Nileram's unapologetic approach to music and her commitment to pleasure that she made after surviving outbreaks of different autoimmune diseases. Recognizing her authentic exceptionalism, she made a vow to become the best there is, and she has been sticking true to it by leveling up her music catalog. From hits like "COFFEE" and "WIN," the musician has built a solid following of over 42K listeners on streaming platforms, proving that The Nileram is here to become a star.

The music video for "Ride" is a trip to surreal landscapes, from futuristic cities to something right out of a Dalí painting. The animated lyric video is a hypnotic blend of lush scenes and abstract art that flows just as smooth as the song. The visuals are pure eye candy as you absorb the vibrant hues of fuchsia, teal, and plum while you follow the slick vintage car cruising through rollings hills and otherworldly settings. The song is all about escaping your worries and embracing the passion-saturated moments with the one you choose to seduce. "Ride" captures what The Nileram does best, establishing the perfect balance of mood and groove. The artist's voice nestles between the jazzy textures and deep bass strums, guaranteed to have you swaying to her soulful lyrics.

