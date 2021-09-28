DR.TUSK RELEASES A NEW LINE OF WOMEN’S BODY CARE THAT ALSO HELPS SAVE ELEPHANTS
The plant-based line of lavender sage and rose vanilla body care make it easy to moisturize and replenish skin while saving the elephants in the processLEBANON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Warm the senses. Nourish the skin. Save the elephants. Mission-driven company Dr.Tusk makes it easier than ever for consumers to know the goods they purchase make a direct impact on a cause they care about. For the folks behind Dr.Tusk, which was created during the pandemic, it’s always been about the elephants. And they’re expanding!
The line of plant-based body care formulated in a 100% carbon-neutral lab began with the intention of making straightforward skincare and personal products with transparent ingredients sourced from local farmers. By selling products, from shave cream to deodorant, that are high in quality but low in price, Dr.Tusk makes its own goal of preserving the world’s most majestic mammals accessible to everyone. Now, the brand’s launching its top-selling men’s exfoliating body bars, moisturizing lotions and soothing body washes in all-new scents for women and all those who enjoy warm, floral notes in their bathing routine.
With the same rich ingredients like aloe, hemp seed oil charcoal in the base, the line of lotions, body washes and body bars come with a floral touch. The Rose Vanilla collection is formulated to be extra moisturizing and soothing for anyone with normal to dry skin. The Lavender Sage line is equally as moisturizing for normal to dry skin, but also meant to help calm the mind, body and soul with the natural lavender oil and cleansing quality of sage.
The two lotions are made with hemp seed oil and oat bran. The two liquid body washes are made with hemp seed oil and aloe and the exfoliating body bar is made with charcoal, hemp seed oil and aloe.
For every single product purchased, Dr.Tusk donates 5% to non-profit organizations and elephant rehabilitation centers. These include Wildlife SOS, a rehabilitation center in India for abused and exploited captive elephants that provides open space, natural vegetation, relaxing baths, nutritious foods and veterinary care, as well as The Elephant Sanctuary, a 2,700-acre refuge in Tennessee preserving a healthy, natural way of life for its 27 formerly captive elephants.
To learn more about Dr.Tusk and how you can help the elephants, too, visit their website, Instagram and Facebook.
