With a Growing CAGR of 8.7%, Action Camera Market will Witness a Sustainable Growth by 2027

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON CA, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Action Camera Market by Resolution (Ultra HD, Full HD, HD, Standard Resolution); by Distribution Channel (Online, Retail); Application (Sports, Recreational Activities, Emergency Services, Others); by End User (Personal, Professional); and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA) - published by AllTheResearch, features an analysis of the current and future scenario of the global Action Camera market.

The global action camera market was valued at USD 2.2 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4.1 Billion by 2027, with a growing CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2021 – 2027

The expanding prominence of web-based media stages across the globe is relied upon to drive the worldwide action camera market development during the gauge time frame.

The market for Action Camera surely has a great future ahead, however it demands supportive factors such as awareness among consumers, regulations, promotional activities from vendors as well as governments, and so on.

Global Action Camera Market Report Overview:

The report overview includes studying the market scope, leading players like Garmin Ltd., GoPro, Nikon Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, Olympus Corporation, TomTom International BV., YI Technology, etc., market segments and sub-segments, market analysis by type, application, geography. The report covers Leading Countries and analyzes the potential of the global Action Camera industry, providing statistical information about market dynamics, growth factors, major challenges, and market entry strategy Analysis, opportunities, and forecasts. The biggest highlight of the report is to provide companies in the industry with a strategic analysis of the impact of COVID-19.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Action Camera Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the activity camera market because of the inconvenience of lockdown measures in a few nations across the globe. Travel limitations and hence the impermanent conclusion of enterprises and assembling offices to ensure social removing and stop transmission have hampered the activity camera market development in 2020. Nonetheless, with the progressive resuming of manufacturing plants and enterprises and consequently the unwinding on movement limitations, the activity camera market will acquire foothold in the coming years.

Action Camera Industry Segmentation:

By Resolution Industry Outlook:

Ultra HD

Full HD

HD

Standard Resolution

By Distribution Channel Industry Outlook:

Online

Retail

By Application Industry:

Sports

Recreational Activities

Emergency Services

Others

By End User Industry Outlook:

Personal

Professional

Prominent Players Covered in Action Camera Market Report Are:

Garmin Ltd., GoPro, Nikon Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, Olympus Corporation, TomTom International BV., YI Technology, DJI, Polaroid, Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd., Eastman Kodak Company, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Xiaomi, Ricoh, DRIFT and Others

The Action Camera market for geographical analysis is segmented into:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

North America represented the biggest piece of the pie in the activity camera market because of rising extra cash in the area and the developing prevalence of experience exercises like bungee hopping, skydiving, and paragliding inside the locale. Media incorporation for daring games is a thundering industry inside the U.S. as the provincial market is seeing an ascent popular for proficient cameras with broad storage spaces. Additionally, high use in R&D exercises for the advancement of imaginative items is likewise contributing the local development in the activity camera market. For example, in January 2021, GoPro dispatched the high-level elements for the GoPro camera, for example, camera movement triggers, USB power triggers, movement location improvements and others. This item dispatch will make brand mindfulness in the area.

Key Findings:

Based on the resolution, the ultra-HD segment in the action camera market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the distribution channel, the retail segment held the largest market share in the action camera market in 2020

Based on the application, the sports segment accounted for the largest market share in the global action camera market in 2020

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest market share in the action camera market in 2020

Reasons for Buying this Report:

This Action Camera Market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a six-year forecast assessed based on how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pinpoint analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

Table of Contents Action Camera Market:

Market Introduction

Action Camera Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Premium Insights

Action Camera Market Overview & Competitive Landscape

Market Segmentation (Market Size and Share Analysis)

Market Dynamics

COVID - 19 Action Camera Opportunity Mapping

Regional Market Analysis

Company Profiles

Other Relevent Industry Topics:

