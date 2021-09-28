Sustainable Athleisure Market Size, Key Factors, Major Players, Growth Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2028
Reports And Data
Growing demand for comfortable and eco-friendly clothing is a significant factor influencing growth of the market.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sustainable athleisure market valued at USD 83.38 billion in 2020 and projected to register steady revenue CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Steady market revenue growth is attributable to factors such as increasing preference among millennials for eco-friendly products and fabric offering better comfort. Rising demand and inclination among younger consumers is resulting in various brands launching a variety of high-quality eco-friendly apparel and footwear, which is another key factor driving growth of the market.
Along with younger consumers, an increasing base of working consumers are increasingly adopting athleisure due to shifting trend towards westernized culture at the workplace. In order to leverage rising demand, manufacturers are offering more fashionable, durable, and high-quality clothing. This is expected to boost growth of the market and the trend is expected to continue for the next few years. Additionally, increasing trend towards physical activities such as cycling, yoga, running, hiking, skiing, snowboarding, and sailing that require comfortable sportswear, is expected to support growth of the market to a significant extent going ahead. However, high cost of products, especially across developing countries, is restraining growth of the market to some extent. However, introduction of a wide variety and newer are products in the market is expected to support market growth going ahead.
Some key players in the sustainable athleisure market include PANGAIA, ABLE, Vuori, EILEEN FISHER, Outerknown, Adidas AG, Hanesbrands Inc., Under Armour Inc., Patagonia, Inc., and Pact, LLC.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global sustainable athleisure market on the basis of type, product, distribution channel, and region:
By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028
• Premium
• Mass
By Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028
• Yoga Pants
• Shirts
• Leggings
• Shorts
• Others
By Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028
• Online
• Offline
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• MEA
• Latin America
Some key findings in the report
• Redemption introduced a sustainable athleisure wear collection ‘Athletix’ in January 2020, which is an Italy-based brand specialized in sustainable wear. Introduction of such a range of products is expected to increase competition and open up more lucrative growth opportunities in future.
• Among the type segments, the mass segment is projected to account for a substantially large revenue share over the forecast period owing to players operating in the market offering products at more affordable cost. Additionally, increasing launches of a variety of products by international and domestic players at affordable cost and rising consumer preference for more comfortable and convenient clothing are some key factors driving revenue growth of this segment.
• Among the product segments, the shirt segment is expected to dominate other product segments in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to increasing product launches and rising demand for more eco-friendly clothing and apparel globally.
• Among the distribution channel segments, the offline segment is projected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to quality assurance and brand value of products. Additionally, increasing demand for exhaustive range of sizes, patterns, designs, colors, and materials, along with quality checks are other factors driving growth of this segment.
• North America is expected to account for major revenue share and dominate other regional markets over the forecast period due to robust demand for products from developed countries in the region. Countries such as the US is expected to contribute majority revenue share to the market in North America, followed by Canada.
