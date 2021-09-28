Rebuilt I-95 Southbound Lanes, New Ramp at Girard Avenue Interchange to Open Saturday in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA - Motorists will encounter a number of travel restrictions on southbound Interstate 95 in Philadelphia this week between the Allegheny Avenue and Interstate 676 interchanges for construction activities to open the rebuilt southbound lanes and the new southbound off-ramp at the Girard Avenue Interchange by the end of the week, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

Wednesday, September 29, and Thursday, September 30, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, lane closures and periodic 15-minute traffic stoppages will be in place on southbound I-95 at various locations between the Betsy Ross Bridge and I-676 interchanges for overhead sign installations;

Friday, October 1, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a double lane closure and periodic 15-minute traffic stoppages will be in place on southbound I-95 between the Betsy Ross Bridge and I-676 interchanges for shifting the southbound traffic pattern between the Allegheny Avenue and Girard Avenue interchanges; and

Friday, October 1, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, the Aramingo Avenue ramp to southbound I-95 at the Girard Avenue Interchange and the Allegheny Avenue ramp to southbound I-95 will be closed during the changing of the southbound I-95 traffic pattern. Traffic normally using both ramps will be detoured south on Aramingo Avenue and south on Delaware Avenue to Callowhill Street, 2nd Street and the southbound on-ramp at Market Street.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel through the work zones because significant delays are expected. All scheduled activities are weather permitting.

At the completion of this week’s work, the southbound I-95 off-ramp at Girard Avenue will re-open, and motorists on southbound I-95 will remain on the southbound side of the interstate on three reconstructed through-lanes between Allegheny Avenue and Girard Avenue. Northbound I-95 will remain in its current three-lane traffic pattern for the remainder of the year.

Work on the $312 million Section GR4 project got underway in August 2018, to reconstruct southbound I-95 between the Allegheny Avenue and Girard Avenue interchanges and the southbound ramps at Girard Avenue.

During the past three years of construction, PennDOT has rebuilt and widened southbound I-95, including replacement of the mile-long southbound viaduct between Ann Street and Palmer Street, rebuilt the southbound off- and on-ramps, and installed noise barrier walls along southbound I-95.

Additional mainline construction will continue with periodic, temporary daytime and off-peak traffic patterns on both northbound and southbound I-95 through mid-2022.

The southbound off-ramp at Girard Avenue was closed and detoured in July 2019 for reconstruction. The new southbound on-ramp was rebuilt in stages and remained open to traffic during the entirety of GR4 construction.

Section GR4 also includes installation of a new stormwater drainage system and construction of sustainable enhancements to the interchange area adjacent to and beneath I-95. Those improvements, which will remain under construction through next summer, include a section of multi-use trail; installation of LED street and understructure lighting; the use of thematic formliners for decorative treatments of bridge and abutment walls; integrated drainage facilities; and creation of a number of public spaces and parking areas. For more information on PennDOT’s I-95 reconstruction program, visit www.95revive.com.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #