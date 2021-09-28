Meeting Notice: State Soil Conservation Committee to Meet Oct. 21

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The State Soil Conservation Committee will meet Thursday, Oct. 21 at 9:30 a.m. in the lower level conference room at the Maryland Department of Agriculture, 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis. There will be a teleconference option for those that cannot attend the meeting in person. The meeting is open to the public and will focus on soil conservation and water quality programs.
