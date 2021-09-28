Meeting Notice: State Soil Conservation Committee to Meet Oct. 21

September 28, 2021

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The State Soil Conservation Committee will meet Thursday, Oct. 21 at 9:30 a.m. in the lower level conference room at the Maryland Department of Agriculture, 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis. There will be a teleconference option for those that cannot attend the meeting in person. The meeting is open to the public and will focus on soil conservation and water quality programs.

For those interested in attending, please contact Alisha Mulkey at alisha.mulkey@maryland.gov to RSVP or for call-in information.

# # #

