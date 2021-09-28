Salicylic Acid Market Size, Revenue Growth Factors & Trends, Key Player Strategy Analysis, 2021–2027
The Global Salicylic Acid Market is projected to reach USD 731.4 Million by 2027.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report studies the historical data of the Salicylic Acid market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Salicylic Acid industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Salicylic Acid market.
The market is fueled by the rising trend of usage of salicylic acid in food preservation, and extensive growth of the cosmetic & personal care industries, and proliferating usage of sunscreen & anti-acne products. Huge demand for the personal care industries specializing the skincare, hair care products, and a sudden enormous lift in the growth of the pharmaceutical products including disinfectant, wart removal, antiseptic end-use over-the-counter drugs, and medicines have substantially propelled the overall market growth and expected to add to the market share predominantly in the forthcoming years.
Ordinary salicylic acid, salicylic acid wash, salicylic acid soap, salicylic acid serum, salicylic acid peel, the ordinary peeling solution, cleanser, ordinary serum, hydrating cleanser, acetylsalicylic acid, salicylic acid cream, salicylic acid face wash, glycolic acid toner, glycolic acid skin care, glycolic acid scrub, the ordinary retinol, and the ordinary buffet to name a few are the hugely demanding topics and factors the end-users are concerned about and have been influencing the market growth in many ways, have been additionally discussed in details in the report.
The growing popularity of the personal care industry consisting the hair care and skincare products that help cure dandruff, seborrheic dermatitis, and acne repellant, dark spot removal, and others, respectively.
The Asia Pacific region possesses one of the leading consumer bases and occupies a significant market share. This region is also expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period as an immense rise in the demand for the personal care & cosmetics products & rise in the consumers owing to an increase in the disposable income especially in the countries like China, India, and Indonesia, among others.
Market Overview:
The chemical industry is one of the most diversified manufacturing businesses, with a vast range of solid, liquid, and gaseous products being produced. Water, air, salt, limestone, sulphur, and fossil fuel are the primary raw resources used in the chemical industry.
These materials are turned into organic and inorganic industrial chemicals, ceramics, petrochemicals, agrochemicals, polymers, and fragrances by the industry. The majority of these objects are used in the making of other items, however some can be utilized directly by customers.
Key participants include:
Alta Laboratories, Zhenjiang Gaopeng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Siddharth Carbochem Products Ltd., Novocap, Simco Chemicals, J.M. Loveridge Ltd., Alfa Aesar GmbH & Co KG., Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Hebei Jingye Group, and Avnochem Limited, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
The demand for the highly effective anti-inflammation, skin-irritating and acne removing products are the primary drivers for the market, and would increasingly help in driving the overall market during the forecast period.
Pharmaceutical grade is growing with the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period owing to the huge development of pharmaceutical & topical medicine products recently.
Salicylic acid is a widely used and desirable agent for the prevention of fermentation in many industries. The preservation of sub-segment is growing at a CAGR of 8.1% throughout the forecast period and expected to lead the market.
In January 2020, Boots UK Limited, a UK-based health & beauty retailer and pharmacy chain, launched a brand new type of ingredient-led collection that is expected to rival the likes of The Ordinary. The salicylic acid serum helps in leaving the oil from the skin and creates a great less-oily look.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global market on the application, grade, sales channel, end-use verticals, and region:
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
Preservation
Anti-Inflammation
Antifungal
Moisturizing
Acne Solution & Sun-screening
Dentifrices
Antiseptic
Others
Grade Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
Pharmaceutical
Industrial
Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
Online Retails
Offline Retails
End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
Pharmaceuticals
Food & Beverage
Personal Care
Chemicals
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
MEA
Latin America
