John Berberian of Atlanta Offers His Take on NP Swabs Results for COVID Testing
Dr. John Berberian on NP Swabs Results for COVID TestingATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES , September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are Nasopharyngeal (NP) swabs really the best way to test for COVID-19? Passionate healthcare professional and Owner of 3D Medical Supplies, LLC, Dr. John Berberian recently took an in-depth look at the accuracy and efficacy of this widely-used medical tool, particularly when compared to other COVID testing methods.
Are NP Swabs More Accurate for COVID-19 Testing?
The answer to this question is an unequivocal 'yes' when compared to throat or anterior nasal swabs. Viruses are tricky and can hide deep in cavities where they go unnoticed until it's too late. While surface swabs are certainly better than nothing at all, says Dr. John Berberian, NP swabs are necessary if you want to cut down on false-negative rates.
The coronavirus was unlike other health threats in that it could hide in asymptomatic carriers and spread without detection. NP swabs weren't the only weapon to fight it, but they were an instrumental one for millions of people who needed to know one way or the other.
What Is the NPSFlex™?
The NPSFlex™ is a new product from 3D Medical Supplies, LLC. The idea was born out of necessity due to the lack of NP swabs in the supply chain. It's an injected molded nasal swab that can be run along the septum floor of the body with no chance of breakage. High-tensile and bendable, the design makes it easier for both patients and healthcare professionals to test for COVID. The most important part is that it is manufactured right here in the USA. This ensures that political controversy between the US and China or any other country won’t have a negative impact on the production capacity which is 1 million swabs per month.
As new variants crop up and vaccine rates stall, COVID-19 testing remains critical to many communities. The NPSFlex™ are smooth to the touch and can make testing just that much more bearable to everyone involved. Better supplies translate to everyone making smarter decisions.
Dr. John Berberian: A Commitment to Diagnostics
Properly diagnosing a patient isn't a luxury. Having the facts make it possible to make smarter decisions on every level. It all starts with having the right tools. In the US, we saw everything from supply chain shortages to inequality affect disease and death rates.
It's why Dr. John Berberian wanted his supplies made in the US to bypass the red tape of ever-changing import/export laws. The sister company of 3D Medical Supplies, Inc., Millennia Advanced Scientific, LLC, is also able to run 3,000 tests per day for Central Florida residents. This commitment to diagnostics for Dr. John Berberian is one that we'll continue to see long after the pandemic is in the rearview mirror.
