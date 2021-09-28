Industrial Coatings Market Drivers Shaping Future Growth, Revenue USD 101.21 billion by 2027 | CAGR 2.7%
The Global Industrial Coatings market is anticipated to reach USD 101.21 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report studies the historical data of the Industrial Coatings market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Industrial Coatings industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Industrial Coatings market.
In general industrial applications such as heat exchangers, steel frames, containers, concrete, furniture, machinery, and material handling systems, industrial coatings are commonly used in shielding them against heat and humidity. It helps protect equipment against corrosion, abrasion, and chemical attacks and thus improves the performance of the device. The growth of market growth is expected to be driven by rising product demand in general, car and refineries, gas and oil, marine, manufacturing, electrical, electronic, and aerospace sectors.
As a result of rapid industrialization, rising economies are expected to bring new business opportunities. There are also proposals that the existence of a large number of manufacturers would increase demand for industrial coatings for general industrial applications. The outbreak of COVID-19 has, however, led to the lockouts of major cities, which are likely to impede demand development in the coming years, and a sharp decline in the manufacturing industries.
The alkyd segment is expected to see substantial growth over the forecast period. Alkyd coatings are primarily used for metal coatings in an industrial climate. The shine, color retention, and resistance to corrosion are fine. They also improve the toughness of metals, which are used for the glazing of diverse structures such as bridges, buildings, gas, and petroleum plants, car parts, and marine vessels.
During the forecast period, the powder-based segment is expected to rise considerably. Similar to its parents, it is more durable and environmentally friendly. Due to lack of solvents, powder-based coatings have negligible VOC content, thereby meeting the Environmental Protection (EP) regulations more effectively and economically. They are commonly used for the purpose of avoiding corrosion and thicker burning in agricultural equipment, vehicles, machinery components, mechanical parts, façades, and electrical equipment. The segment is expected to drive by increased demand for agriculture equipment such as tractors in Brazil, India, and China.
Market Overview:
The chemical industry is one of the most diversified manufacturing businesses, with a vast range of solid, liquid, and gaseous products being produced. Water, air, salt, limestone, sulphur, and fossil fuel are the primary raw resources used in the chemical industry.
These materials are turned into organic and inorganic industrial chemicals, ceramics, petrochemicals, agrochemicals, polymers, and fragrances by the industry. The majority of these objects are used in the making of other items, however some can be utilized directly by customers.
Because the chemical industry is so reliant on raw materials, their prices have a considerable impact. They have a big say in how much is produced. The chemical sector, for example, is booming in the Middle East, where petrochemical raw materials are cheap.
Key participants include:
Akzo Nobel N.V., Jotun A/S, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, The Chemours Company FC, LLC, PPG Industries Inc., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., The Sherwin-Williams Company, BASF SE, Hempel A/S, and Henkel, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
There are several growth opportunities expected to develop on the industrial coating market in factors such as rising demand for high-durability products and the increasing application of powder coatings.
Increased demand for safe lacquering and increased use of corrosion lacquer are increasing market growth.
Powder-based industrial coating methods are highly effective technologies with the recoverability of more than 98 percent powder over-spray, greater chip resistance, scratch, scratching, and tear compared to other finishes. This cycle clears the air of minimal VOCs and takes less time to treat after cool-down.
Automotive OEM is a portion of the automotive output. Coatings deliver outstanding automotive equipment efficiency and longevity. Increasing vehicle output in the APAC region, mainly in the forecast era, is expected to increase the demand for automotive coating.
As the leading customer and producer of industrial coatings, APAC emerged. The area is a large production hub that has drawn international investments and booming industries, mainly because of the low-cost labor and raw materials that can be easily accessed.
In July 2019, the new Amarium Pre-Catalyzed Lacquers technology from Axalta Coatings Systems, LLC, for wood burning was demonstrated. Modern technology is used to shield the surface from ultraviolet radiation for various applications, including wooden furniture, cabinets, and other wood interior surfaces.
For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Industrial Coatings market on the basis of Product, Technology, End-Use, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
Acrylic
Alkyd
Polyurethane
Epoxy
Polyester
Others
Technology Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
Solvent Borne
Water-Borne
Powder Based
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
Industrial
Marine
Automotive
Electronics
Aerospace
Oil & Gas
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
MEA
Rest of MEA
