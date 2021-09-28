One IBC Dispels Myths and Misconceptions about Offshore Companies – Why Every International Company Needs One
EINPresswire.com/ -- Many people have the idea that offshore companies are somehow nefarious. They’ve been badly maligned in movies and the media as entities for money laundering and to hide misdeeds. While offshore companies do provide safe havens for companies in the territories where they are incorporated, this allows them to do business with companies subject to taxation around the world with far less paperwork and red tape to sift through. Now that One IBC has busted the biggest misconception about offshore companies, let’s explore a few others.
Misconception – Offshore Companies are Too Much Trouble to Establish
The truth is they aren’t as difficult as you’d imagine. Especially if you work with a company like One IBC that simplifies the process for you so you can enjoy all the benefits without any of the hassles or headaches of getting started. We’ll even help you with the process of opening an offshore bank account and licensing your business.
Misconception – Offshore Companies are Risky Businesses to Begin
That isn’t quite true either. What is true is that not all territories and regions offer the same degree of benefits and privileges for offshore businesses that others provide. That is why working with an industry leader, like One IBC, to explore exactly what you’re looking for and to help you identify the perfect location for an offshore business uniquely suited to your needs and in a region that is stable politically and economically.
Misconception – Offshore Companies aren’t Worth the Effort
Wrong again! Offshore companies offer many benefits to businesses. Some of them are location-specific, while others are universal. Among the top benefits for businesses are the following.
- Facilitates foreign trade.
- Provides a safe haven for businesses.
- Limits liability lawsuits for businesses.
- Helps protect business assets.
- Promotes anonymity and privacy for business operations.
- Simplifies business paperwork and record-keeping.
As you can see, there is a lot to love about the benefits offshore companies offer businesses and business leaders.
Why Your Company Should Create an Offshore Business
This is really what it all comes down to. The truth is that the Internet is changing the way all businesses do business. People are branching out into other countries, dealing with multiple jurisdictions, working with multiple currencies, and dealing with taxation on every side. The financial center portion of an offshore business isn’t about getting out of paying your fair share of taxes. It’s about simplifying the process when the time to pay your taxes comes along. Think of how much money your business spends not just on taxes, but also on record-keeping, accounting services, etc., just to find out how much money you owe. Now multiply that by multiple nations. That alone is reason enough to consider an offshore business for legitimate businesses in every industry. One IBC can help you out every step of the way.
