North America Fire Protection Systems Market Analysis Expected to Reach $25,575 Million by 2023
North America Fire Protection Systems Market Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation And Forecast To 2023PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North America Fire protection systems market was valued at $13,798 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $25,575 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2017 to 2023. The oil, gas & mining industry segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.
The U.S. generated the highest revenue in the North America Fire protection systems market in 2016 due to its technological advancements and developed infrastructure, regulatory compliances associated with fire safety, and introduction of innovative solutions by the key players in the region. The Mexico fire protection systems market is expected to grow at the highest rate of 10.3% during the forecast period.
Download Research Sample with Industry Insights @
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/741
Key Players Profiled in the Report are as Follows:
• Honeywell International Inc.
• Johnson Controls, Inc.
• Siemens AG
• Orcus Fire & Risk, Inc.
• Halma PLC
• Robert Bosch GmbH
• United Technologies Corporation
• Amerex Corporation
• Gentex Corporation
• HOCHIKI Corporation
North America Fire Protection Systems Market Key Segments:
Fire Protection Systems Market by Product
• Fire detection systems
• Fire management systems
• Fire response systems
• Fire analysis & software
• Others
Fire Protection Systems Market by Services
• Consulting & design
• Installation & maintenance
Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the North America Fire Protection Systems Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/741
Fire detection systems segment generated maximum share of revenue in 2016 and is expected to dominate the market throughput the forecast period at the CAGR of 8.4%. Among services, installation & maintenance is expected to witness highest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.
Key Findings of the North America Fire Protection Systems Market:
• The manufacturing segment accounted for the highest share of the North America fire protection systems industry by industry vertical in 2016,
growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2017 to 2023.
• The BFSI fire protection systems market by industry vertical generated the second highest revenue share in 2016 and is projected to grow at a rate of
7.3%.
• The U.S. fire protection systems market generated the highest share, valued at $8,229 million, in terms of revenue in 2016.
• The fire protection systems market for fire analysis & software products is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
Make Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/741
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn