Chief Executive Magazine published Building Infrastructure In Real Time by Nathan O. Rosenberg and Michael Archbold
Building Infrastructure In Real Time is a commentary on America’s lagging infrastructure and the need for regulatory reform to accelerate approvals.PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday, September 21, 2021, Chief Executive published a commentary on America’s lagging infrastructure and the need for regulatory reform to accelerate approvals, once the infrastructure bill is signed by the President. The piece was written by Insigniam co-founding partner, Nathan Owen Rosenberg, and Michael Archbold, former CEO of GNC and Talbots.
In addition to detailing how the poor condition of infrastructure has inhibited economic growth and allowed competitor nations to wear away at the USA’s competitive advantage, the authors made a set of recommendations to streamline the permitting processes that currently significantly increase costs and delays and inhibit economic growth.
To combat bureaucratic complexities that generate no value, Messrs. Archbold and Rosenberg, both trustees and committee chairs for the Committee for Economic Development (CED), suggest targeted reforms including having a single reviewer, a final-decider three-member panel, a set process for all permit applications utilizing a single document, and a cap on the length of submissions and reviews among other recommendations to help streamline the process. You can read the full commentary here: https://chiefexecutive.net/building-infrastructure-in-real-time-avoiding-regulatory-paralysis/
The Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board (CED) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, business-led public policy center that delivers well-researched analysis and reasoned solutions in the nation’s interest. CED Trustees are chief executive officers and key executives of leading US companies who bring their unique experience to address today’s pressing policy issues. Collectively they represent 30+ industries, over a trillion dollars in revenue, and over 4 million employees.
Thirty-seven years ago, Insigniam pioneered the field of organizational transformation and is a trusted partner to senior executives of the world’s best-run companies for whom speed to breakthrough, innovation and transformation are imperatives. In the face of complex problems and rapid change, business as usual is not enough. To succeed, leaders must breathe life into big ideas and bold commitments. Insigniam is their partner in meeting their commitments.
