Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair Market Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth & Recent Trends by Forecast to 2028
The rising demand for Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair in ambulatory surgical centersNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair market is forecast to reach USD 775.4 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Pelvic organ prolapse [POP] can be defined as a kind of pelvic floor disorder, where the pelvic tissues and muscles can no longer provide support to pelvic organs. The major reason for the occurrence of prolapse is, pelvic tissues and muscles becoming damaged or weak. As a result of the mentioned factor, pelvic organs drop or presses out or into the vagina. Vaginal birth is one of the mentionable risk factor resulting in the occurrence of the condition as it results in straining and stretching the pelvic floor. Another mentionable factor is aging, which is common among older women. Approximately 50% of the patients of POP are 80 years of age or older, and 37% of the patients are 60-70 years of age. During and after menopause, with loss of estrogen, the risk of occurrence of the condition elevates. There is a lot of embarrassment and apprehension among women to discuss the issue with doctors or accept it as a health condition like any other diseases. Thus, factors like the rising female geriatric population, the rising awareness about women's health and wellness, and reduced cost of these devices are some of the mentionable factors boosting the growth of the market.
In regards to region, Europe can be seen to occupy a significant portion of the market. Factors like continuous rise in geriatric population, associated elevating incidence rate of POP, and government strategies for women's health & wellbeing are supporting the growth of the market in this region.
Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.
Further key findings from the report suggest
The Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair market held a market share of USD 583.7 Million in the year 2020 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 3.7% during the forecast period.
In context to Treatment Type, the Non-surgical segment is projected to witness a faster growth rate of 5.5% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold 49.0% of the market by 2028. Its elevated preference among healthcare professionals due to the minimal health risks associated with it like, vaginal bleeding, which is associated with vaginal mesh along with vaginal mesh being banned by FDA in 2019, contributes to the revenue generated by this segment. Furthermore, the fact that it does not require any surgery also results in its elevated preference among patients, contributing to the market share occupied by this segment.
In context to Application, the Cystocele segment generated the highest revenue of USD 284.7 Million in 2020, with a growth rate of 4.1% during the forecast period. High incidence rate of this condition as compared to other types of POP results in elevated application of these devices in treating Cystocele, which contributes to the revenue generated by this segment. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population also contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this segment because, with aging, the risk of occurrence of this condition also increases, resulting in a growing demand for POP treatment of this condition.
In regards to End-user, the Ambulatory Surgical Centers segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy 20.0% of the market by 2028. The growing presence of Ambulatory surgical centers among care service users due to advantages like patient-friendly environment, presence of experienced healthcare professionals, shorter stay at the care center along with increasing demand for Vaginal Pessary, the insertion of which does not require long hospital stay, contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.
In regards to the region, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 4.2% during the forecast, which is expected to hold 0% of the market by 2028. The growth rate witnessed by the region is resultant of the expansion of the health care sector and rising awareness about women's health, which is supporting the market growth in this region.
Key participants include Bard Medical, Ethicon, Endo, Coloplast, Boston Scientific, Cook Medical, MedGyn, Integra LifeSciences, Personal Medical Corp and Thomas Medical.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair market, according to Treatment Type, Application, End-user, and Region:
Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
Surgical
Non-surgical
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
Cystocele
Uterine Prolapse
Rectocele
Enterocele
Others
End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Clinic
Other
The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Region analysis Covers:
North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.
Thank you for reading our report.
