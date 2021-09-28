Global Digital Chemical Industry Market - Forecast to 2026
Siemens AG, General Electric Co., ABB Ltd., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Fanuc Corporation, Fortive, International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Stratasys Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, and Qualcomm Inc., among others are the key players in the digital chemical industry market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Digital Chemical Industry Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 16.5% between 2021 and 2026. The growing demand for optimization of manufacturing processes, supply chain modifications, and increasing market revenue through new products and market channels is expected to increase the demand for digitization in the chemical industry.
Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Digital Chemical Industry Market - Forecast to 2026”
Key Market Insights
- Digitization in the chemical industry allows industries to improve their manufacturing processes to improve productivity and reduce their carbon footprint by reducing consumption
- The growing adoption of technologies like augmented reality, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence, and 3D printing in research and development is expected to increase the demand for digitization
- The IoT segment is expected to hold the dominant share of the digital chemical industry market based on technology
- The manufacturing segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market as digitization in the manufacturing process can allow chemical industries to improve productivity, reduce their carbon footprint, and increase yields with no additional capital investments
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- IoT
- 3D Printing
- Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR)
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Digital Twin
- Others
Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Petrochemicals & Polymers
- Specialty Chemicals
- Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
- Others
Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Research & Development (R&D)
- Manufacturing
- Procurement
- Packaging
- Supply Chain Management and Logistics
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
