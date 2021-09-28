Global Digital Chemical Industry Market - Forecast to 2026

Siemens AG, General Electric Co., ABB Ltd., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Fanuc Corporation, Fortive, International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Stratasys Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, and Qualcomm Inc., among others are the key players in the digital chemical industry market.

Key Market Insights

Digitization in the chemical industry allows industries to improve their manufacturing processes to improve productivity and reduce their carbon footprint by reducing consumption

The growing adoption of technologies like augmented reality, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence, and 3D printing in research and development is expected to increase the demand for digitization

The IoT segment is expected to hold the dominant share of the digital chemical industry market based on technology

The manufacturing segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market as digitization in the manufacturing process can allow chemical industries to improve productivity, reduce their carbon footprint, and increase yields with no additional capital investments

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

IoT

3D Printing

Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR)

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Digital Twin

Others

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Petrochemicals & Polymers

Specialty Chemicals

Fertilizers & Agrochemicals

Others

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Research & Development (R&D)

Manufacturing

Procurement

Packaging

Supply Chain Management and Logistics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA





Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





