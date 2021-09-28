Ceramic Coating Market Size, Revenue, Trends, Competitive Landscape Study & Analysis, Forecast To 2027
The Global Ceramic Coating Market is Estimated to reach USD 14.09 billion in 2027.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Ceramic Coatings Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from USD 9.46 billion in 2019 to USD 14.09 billion in 2027. Due to the increased use of ceramic based nano-hydrophobic coating in premium automotive & aerospace, the demand for the market is expected to grow substantially over the next few years.
Due to its anti-corrosion properties, Ceramic Coating are widely used in the automotive and transport industry and offer protection for abrasion and heat. Ceramic Coating are used to add a blazing glossy look to the exterior body of cars that slowly is replacing wax for the finished, polished look.
Through growing research and development operations, Ceramic Coating are venturing into larger segments of use. Automotive and construction are currently considered to be the main market for Ceramic Coating. With additional product innovations, however, the Ceramic Coating is likely to have greater application share than its counterparts, such as PTFE or regular coatings.
Acquisitions and strategic alliances are an integrated component of this market and allow firms to expand and hold their market position. The latest strategic policies mean that end-use businesses acquire & merge with businesses that hold technologies and patents to manufacture the Ceramic Coating to reduce the expense of the operation and hence the finished product costs.
The portion of Ceramic Coating production in Asia-Pacific is exported mainly to Eastern Europe. Countries such as China and India manufacture ceramic epoxy coatings that align with the regional material norms. The coating solution for the Asian countries is typically imported from North America because the goods made in the Asia Pacific zone are ideal for humidity affect compliance.
The growth of the Ceramic Coating market is hindered by factors such as high cost of Ceramic Coating, capital-intensive manufacturing system, and thermal spray process durability and quality problems.
The COVID-19 impact:
The COVID-19 pandemic would undoubtedly put the sector's growth at any point in jeopardy. Significant players in the industry remain unsure about the future of the industry, and they tend to adapt their strategies to support themselves in this battle. The pandemic had a significant impact on automotive, aviation, tourism and most multinational companies had to avoid factories and other sectors. There is a lack of staff in certain parts of the world due to regular lockdowns. COVID-19 affected international economies, exports, and imports, leading to a substantial drop in production. The growing businesses on the planet are seeking to clean out their holdings and keep the emphasis on their cash reserves. The actual net income of the people will certainly be reduced because suppliers would provide new goods at much cheaper rates that meet consumer desires.
Key players in the market include:
A&A Thermal Spray Coatings, APS Materials Inc., Aremco, Bodycote PLC, Ceramic Pro, Praxair Technology, Inc., DowDuPont, Fosbel Inc., Keronite and Morgan Advanced Materials PLC, among others.
The chemical industry is one of the most diversified manufacturing businesses, with a vast range of solid, liquid, and gaseous products being produced. Water, air, salt, limestone, sulphur, and fossil fuel are the primary raw resources used in the chemical industry.
These materials are turned into organic and inorganic industrial chemicals, ceramics, petrochemicals, agrochemicals, polymers, and fragrances by the industry. The majority of these objects are used in the making of other items, however some can be utilized directly by customers.
Because the chemical industry is so reliant on raw materials, their prices have a considerable impact. They have a big say in how much is produced. The chemical sector, for example, is booming in the Middle East, where petrochemical raw materials are cheap.
Further key findings from the report suggest
In view of growing product penetration in automotive and aviation & defense use, the Ceramic Coating market is expected to expand considerably over the forecast period.
Oxide accounts for the largest share worldwide of the product segment, and it is expected to grow further.
The market consisting of the industrial products was mostly filled with the huge customer base in Asia Pacific, while aerospace & defense produced considerable revenues in the North American market.
The automotive & transport sector is expected to grow the most, as major manufacturers adopt Ceramic Coating on engine components to combat corrosion
In terms of value, Asia-Pacific is the rising market. It accounts for the greater part of global consumption.
In February 2018, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Praxair Surface Technologies and G.E. Aviation, P.G. Technologies, has extended its supply to Singapore by increasing its coating capability to meet rising aviation sector requirements.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Ceramic Coating Market on the basis of Product, Technology, Application, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
Oxide
Carbide
Nitride
Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
Thermal Spray
Physical Vapor Deposition
Chemical Vapor Deposition
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
Transportation & Automotive
Energy
Aerospace & Defense
Industrial Components
Healthcare
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
MEA
