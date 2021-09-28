LATAM laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027

Increase in investments in private & public healthcare, supportive insurance policies drive the growth of the LATAM laboratory equipment and disposables market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High costsrelated to technologically advanced laboratory equipment and scarcity of clinical laboratories in some countries hinder the market growth. On the other hand, adoption of clinical diagnostics testing in the Latin Americaregion and untapped potential in emerging economies create new opportunities in the coming years.

The LATAM laboratory equipment and disposables market size was valued at $1,759 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $2,831 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The growth of the LATAM laboratory equipment and disposables market is attributed to increase in geriatric population and rise in incidences of HIV, cancer, tuberculosis, and other such diseases. Furthermore, surge in investments by governments in healthcare system and hospitals related to laboratory diagnosis are some of the factors that contribute to the growth of the market.

On the basis of product type, the disposable segment is estimated to garner largest share during the forecast period. This segment is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the analysis period, owing to their vital role in every laboratory task. On the other side, the equipment segment is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of laboratory testing across Latin America and technological advancements in the equipment leading to better result of analysis.

Covid-19 scenario:

As researchers are working relentlessly to develop a vaccine and potential treatments for Covid-19, there has been a significant demand for different laboratory equipment.
Health governing bodies such as WHO released laboratory testing guidelines for Covid-19 in suspected cases.
As the countries raise their responses to determine, manage, and treat increasing cases of Covid-19, acquiring sufficient laboratory equipment and disposables has become a major part of strategy.
The report offers a detailed segmentation of the LATAM laboratory equipment and disposables market based on product, end user, and country.

Based on product, the disposables segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total share in 2019, and is expected to maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the equipment segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on end user, the clinical diagnostics centers segment held the highest share with more than three-fifths of the LATAM laboratory equipment and disposables market revenue in 2019, and is expected to continue its dominant position throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the forensics industrysegment would grow at the largest CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region,Brazil accounted for the highest share with more than one-third of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to maintain its leadership status by 2027.However, Panama is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027. The research also analyzes Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Costa Rica, and rest of Latin America.

Leading players analyzed in the LATAM laboratory equipment and disposables market include Agilent Technologies, Inc.,Bruker Corp, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Fujifilm Irvine Scientific, Danaher Corp, Sartorius AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Thermofisher Scientific Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, and Waters Corp.

