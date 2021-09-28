Cool Roof Coatings Market Size, DROT, Porter’s, PEST, Region & Country Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2027
The global Cool Roof Coatings Market is forecast to reach USD 6.84 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising developments in both the residential and manufacturing sectors are projected to affect demand positively. Cold roof coatings minimize the building heat accumulation, increasing its efficiency and reducing the total maintenance expense. In the near future, the growing need for energy efficiency, along with the adoption of green building codes, by numerous governments would embellish the growth of the demand. Also, growing environmental destruction as a result of greenhouse gases in the stratosphere and the need to improve the energy efficiency led to an increase in the consumer's tilt towards the cool roof market.
Cool roof coatings have various benefits, such as cost-effective and high solar reflectivity, which effectively minimizes heat accumulation in industrial and residential spaces and decreases reliance on air conditioning, thus saving electricity and reducing air emissions. Increasing market preference towards carbon efficiency and attractive tax incentives policy programs promotes the use of green construction materials and is expected to fuel demand in the years ahead.
Market Overview:
The chemicals and materials industry is made up of a diverse group of businesses that differ in size, geography, business style, and end-market emphasis. These businesses are part of a larger ecosystem that includes oil, gas, coal, minerals, and bio-based materials as raw materials on one hand and a diverse range of application industries on the other. Petrochemicals, diversified manufacturers, and speciality chemical businesses have all been segments of the sector in the past.
The chemical industry has long been associated with Western Europe and North America. For a long time, Europe has been the leading manufacturer of chemical products, followed by the United States and Japan. However, according to Statista, an online statistics portal, the Asia Pacific region has taken over the business, with domestic chemical sales totalling USD 2.79 trillion in 2016. In terms of chemical sales, Asia Pacific was well ahead of other areas, according to the figures, which define the total value of all domestic sales of chemicals worldwide depending on region.
Key participants include:
Sika AG, Nutech Paint, The Valspar Corporation, Dow Inc., Excel Coatings, GAF, KST Coatings, Indian Insulation & Engineering
PPG Industries, Inc., and Huntsman International LLC, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
The commercial segment is expected to grow over the forecast period at a CAGR of 7.7%, in terms of sales. Increasing investment in convenience stores, shopping centers, supermarkets, schools, hospitals, and other related ventures is projected to fuel demand.
IR Reflective coatings have emerged as the fastest-growing product category, and a CAGR of 7.2% is projected to increase over the estimated period in terms of sales. The growing increase in energy costs in residential and commercial buildings is anticipated to augment the segment growth. Such types of coatings possess remarkable heat-reflective abilities filtering dangerous ultraviolet radiation and UV radiation out into the atmosphere and thereby minimizing heat generation inside the structure.
Due to rising demand from residential and non-residential building projects, such as hospitals, schools, and universities, North America dominated the global industry in 2019. The growing population is projected to improve further the development of office spaces, manufacturing plants, hospitals, and universities, thus increasing the construction industry market.
The Asia Pacific driven by China, India, and Japan's production may record improvements in revenue with a CAGR of 7.5% by 2027. Rapid industrialization, combined with rising urbanization and increasing customer purchasing potential in the region, is projected to fuel demand for consumer products, which is expected to raise the market over the forecast period.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Cool Roof Coatings Market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Elastomeric
IR Reflective
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Steep-sloped
Low-sloped roofs
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
MEA
Latin America
