Submit Release
News Search

There were 738 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,183 in the last 365 days.

Industrial Automation Motion Control Systems Market Size Worth USD 16.68 Billion by 2027

Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Growing emphasis on streamlining production work industry & prioritizing efficiency of Industrial automation motion control are deliberately influencing market

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Industrial Automation Motion Control Systems Market is projected to grow USD 16.68 billion by 2027. The factors associated with the growth of the market include rising adoption of the automation in most applications within the industrial premises, greater emphasis on the precision & accuracy, rising investment in advanced & automated processes in the industrial sector, and safety-enabled productivity measurements in industrial premises due to stringent safety rules imposed by the governments.

It is extremely crucial to effectively manage all the moving parts in an industrial control environment consisting of operational machineries to logistic systems. A broad range of servo drives, actuators, and servo motors are integrated for the smooth functioning of the overall system. With a colossal focus on high throughput, extreme durability, and heavy load capacity, the motion control systems are designed for the most rigorous demands of accuracy & precision industrial applications. Precision position feedback accumulated from the sensors is supplied by a super accurate linear scale. The precision alignment & mounting of the low thermal expansion scale in the middle of the stage reduces the impact of temperature changes on the stage repeatability & accuracy.

Growing industrialization in the developing countries in Asia Pacific region, and a higher advancement in the semiconductor & the microelectronics research & development, the market is increasingly being paced up to create enforcement.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3691

Key players in the market include Parker Hannifin Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB Ltd., Siemens, Bosch Rexroth AG, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Yaskawa, and The Schindler Group, among others.

Market Overview:

The manufacturing and construction industry has rapidly grown in terms of revenue in the recent years and is expected to register robust revenue growth throughout the forecast period. Factors such as technological advancements in manufacturing techniques and rapid urbanization and industrialization are boosting market revenue growth. Moreover, there has been a sudden rise in the demand for smart buildings and smart homes and consumers are inclining towards green energy and eco-friendly construction activities due to rising environmental concerns. These factors along with latest trend for redevelopment and advanced flooring for aesthetic look and increasing adoption of automation across the globe are fueling market growth. In addition, government schemes and increasing investments to develop enhanced products is expected to open favorable growth opportunities going ahead.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• In June 2020, Parker Hannifin increased its Parker Servo Drive (PSD) product portfolio with a launch of fully programmable drive. The programmable intelligent servo drive is fully programmable via IEC 61131-3 with a runtime based on widely distributed CODESYS V3.
• Automotive & Aerospace, owing to their highest estimated usage of the industrial automation motion control especially for a flexibility in production & logistics, are the highest contributor of this market. In context to End-Users, the Automotive & Aerospace segment held the largest market share of 28.7% in 2019, and growing with a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.
• Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 9.6% during the forecast period. The rising application of motion control automation in most of the prominent industrial premises and a huge development of the automation system & semiconductor industry, especially in the countries like China, South Korea, & India, are some of the factors augmenting the growth of the market in this region.

Browse Complete Report “Industrial Automation Motion Control Systems Market” @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/industrial-automation-motion-control-systems-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Industrial Automation Motion Control Systems Market on the basis of End-Users, System Type, Component, and region:

End-Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Metallurgical & Manufacturing
Chemical & Materials
Semiconductor & Electronics
Automotive & Aerospace
Food & Beverages
Others

System Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Open Loop
Closed Loop

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Actuators & Mechanical Systems
Motors
Motion Controllers
Drives
Sensor & Feedback Devices
Software & Services

The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product portfolio, and strategic business decisions. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by analysts, industry experts, and market professionals. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches, among others.

Regional analysis covers assessment of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, and presence of key players in the region. The report also offers insights about revenue growth, market size, market share, technological advancements, and presence of key players in each region.

Request Customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3691

Regional Bifurcation of the Industrial Automation Motion Control Systems Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. For additional information on customization of the report, connect with us and we will make sure you get a report tailored to meet your needs.

Browse Our Related Reports:

Gypsum Ceiling Tiles Market Size - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/gypsum-ceiling-tiles-market

Magnesium Phosphate Cement Market Demand - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/magnesium-phosphate-cement-market

Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Market Share - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/electronically-commutated-ec-fans-market

Vacuum Pump Oil Market Growth - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/vacuum-pump-oil-market

Helical Geared Motor Market Analysis - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/helical-geared-motor-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+ 12127101370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Industrial Automation Motion Control Systems Market Size Worth USD 16.68 Billion by 2027

Distribution channels: Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.