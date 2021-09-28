Industrial Automation Motion Control Systems Market Size Worth USD 16.68 Billion by 2027
Reports And Data
Growing emphasis on streamlining production work industry & prioritizing efficiency of Industrial automation motion control are deliberately influencing marketNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Industrial Automation Motion Control Systems Market is projected to grow USD 16.68 billion by 2027. The factors associated with the growth of the market include rising adoption of the automation in most applications within the industrial premises, greater emphasis on the precision & accuracy, rising investment in advanced & automated processes in the industrial sector, and safety-enabled productivity measurements in industrial premises due to stringent safety rules imposed by the governments.
It is extremely crucial to effectively manage all the moving parts in an industrial control environment consisting of operational machineries to logistic systems. A broad range of servo drives, actuators, and servo motors are integrated for the smooth functioning of the overall system. With a colossal focus on high throughput, extreme durability, and heavy load capacity, the motion control systems are designed for the most rigorous demands of accuracy & precision industrial applications. Precision position feedback accumulated from the sensors is supplied by a super accurate linear scale. The precision alignment & mounting of the low thermal expansion scale in the middle of the stage reduces the impact of temperature changes on the stage repeatability & accuracy.
Growing industrialization in the developing countries in Asia Pacific region, and a higher advancement in the semiconductor & the microelectronics research & development, the market is increasingly being paced up to create enforcement.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3691
Key players in the market include Parker Hannifin Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB Ltd., Siemens, Bosch Rexroth AG, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Yaskawa, and The Schindler Group, among others.
Market Overview:
The manufacturing and construction industry has rapidly grown in terms of revenue in the recent years and is expected to register robust revenue growth throughout the forecast period. Factors such as technological advancements in manufacturing techniques and rapid urbanization and industrialization are boosting market revenue growth. Moreover, there has been a sudden rise in the demand for smart buildings and smart homes and consumers are inclining towards green energy and eco-friendly construction activities due to rising environmental concerns. These factors along with latest trend for redevelopment and advanced flooring for aesthetic look and increasing adoption of automation across the globe are fueling market growth. In addition, government schemes and increasing investments to develop enhanced products is expected to open favorable growth opportunities going ahead.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• In June 2020, Parker Hannifin increased its Parker Servo Drive (PSD) product portfolio with a launch of fully programmable drive. The programmable intelligent servo drive is fully programmable via IEC 61131-3 with a runtime based on widely distributed CODESYS V3.
• Automotive & Aerospace, owing to their highest estimated usage of the industrial automation motion control especially for a flexibility in production & logistics, are the highest contributor of this market. In context to End-Users, the Automotive & Aerospace segment held the largest market share of 28.7% in 2019, and growing with a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.
• Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 9.6% during the forecast period. The rising application of motion control automation in most of the prominent industrial premises and a huge development of the automation system & semiconductor industry, especially in the countries like China, South Korea, & India, are some of the factors augmenting the growth of the market in this region.
Browse Complete Report “Industrial Automation Motion Control Systems Market” @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/industrial-automation-motion-control-systems-market
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Industrial Automation Motion Control Systems Market on the basis of End-Users, System Type, Component, and region:
End-Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Metallurgical & Manufacturing
Chemical & Materials
Semiconductor & Electronics
Automotive & Aerospace
Food & Beverages
Others
System Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Open Loop
Closed Loop
Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Actuators & Mechanical Systems
Motors
Motion Controllers
Drives
Sensor & Feedback Devices
Software & Services
The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product portfolio, and strategic business decisions. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by analysts, industry experts, and market professionals. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches, among others.
Regional analysis covers assessment of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, and presence of key players in the region. The report also offers insights about revenue growth, market size, market share, technological advancements, and presence of key players in each region.
Request Customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3691
Regional Bifurcation of the Industrial Automation Motion Control Systems Market Includes:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Thank you for reading our report. For additional information on customization of the report, connect with us and we will make sure you get a report tailored to meet your needs.
Browse Our Related Reports:
Gypsum Ceiling Tiles Market Size - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/gypsum-ceiling-tiles-market
Magnesium Phosphate Cement Market Demand - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/magnesium-phosphate-cement-market
Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Market Share - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/electronically-commutated-ec-fans-market
Vacuum Pump Oil Market Growth - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/vacuum-pump-oil-market
Helical Geared Motor Market Analysis - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/helical-geared-motor-market
About Us:
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+ 12127101370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn