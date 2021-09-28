Submit Release
Biden-Harris Administration Provides Nearly $1 Billion in American Rescue Plan Funds to Modernize Health Centers and Support Underserved Communities

Resources Will Support COVID-19 and Primary Health Care Infrastructure Needs in Medically Underserved Communities Across All 50 States and U.S. Territories

Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded nearly $1 billion in American Rescue Plan funding to nearly 1,300 Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Health Center Program-funded health centers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories to support major health care construction and renovation projects. These awards will strengthen our primary health care infrastructure and advance health equity and health outcomes in medically underserved communities, including through projects that support COVID-19 testing, treatment, and vaccination. The awards were made through the Health Resources and Services Administration.

“Health centers are lifelines for many of our most vulnerable families across the country, especially amidst the pandemic,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Thanks to American Rescue Plan funds, we’re modernizing facilities across the country to better meet the most pressing public health challenges associated with COVID-19. This historic investment means we get to expand access to care for COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccination – all with an eye towards advancing equity.”

Health centers will use this funding for COVID-19-related capital needs, constructing new facilities, renovating and expanding existing facilities to enhance response to pandemics, and purchasing new state-of-the-art equipment, including telehealth technology, mobile medical vans, and freezers to store vaccines. 

“HRSA-funded health centers play a vital role in the local community response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said HRSA Acting Administrator Diana Espinosa. “Investing in health center construction and modernization will significantly increase access to affordable, high-quality primary health care services in underserved communities across the nation.”

The funds will be awarded to health centers that serve medically underserved and other vulnerable populations and communities, which are disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and other health conditions. By constructing new facilities or renovating and expanding existing facilities, health centers will ensure that these communities will have more equitable access to high-quality primary health care.  More than 91 percent of health center patients are individuals or families living at or below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines and nearly 63 percent are racial/ethnic minorities.

For a map of the FY 2021 American Rescue Plan Funding for Health Center Construction and Capital Improvements award recipients, visit: https://bphc.hrsa.gov/program-opportunities/american-rescue-plan/arp-capital-improvements/fy21-awards.

To locate a HRSA-funded health center, visit: https://findahealthcenter.hrsa.gov/.

State Specific Break-Down of American Rescue Plan Construction Funding to HRSA Health Centers

States Impacted # of Awards Total Funding
Alaska 26 $14,203,880.00
Alabama 16 $11,771,998.00
Arkansas 12 $8,295,277.00
American Samoa 1 $725,687.00
Arizona 23 $19,656,854.00
California 166 $139,140,656.00
Colorado 19 $16,768,678.00
Connecticut 16 $12,366,860.00
District of Columbia 8 $5,836,337.00
Delaware 3 $2,032,377.00
Florida 45 $39,731,817.00
Fed.States of Micronesia 3 $1,278,866.00
Georgia 33 $22,296,452.00
Guam 1 $627,512.00
Hawaii 12 $7,423,032.00
Iowa 14 $9,486,451.00
Idaho 14 $9,246,431.00
Illinois 42 $35,723,174.00
Indiana 27 $19,658,878.00
Kansas 18 $11,649,577.00
Kentucky 23 $16,971,527.00
Louisiana 33 $21,277,310.00
Massachusetts 36 $26,628,276.00
Maryland 17 $12,211,150.00
Maine 18 $11,171,482.00
Michigan 34 $23,766,487.00
Minnesota 14 $8,644,259.00
Missouri 27 $19,932,349.00
Mississippi 19 $12,863,536.00
Montana 12 $7,143,857.00
North Carolina 34 $23,164,925.00
North Dakota 4 $2,445,060.00
Nebraska 7 $4,367,642.00
New Hampshire 10 $5,367,583.00
New Jersey 24 $17,761,572.00
New Mexico 13 $9,851,774.00
Nevada 7 $4,355,456.00
New York 62 $54,013,239.00
Ohio 50 $33,912,927.00
Oklahoma 18 $11,761,148.00
Oregon 28 $18,170,919.00
Pennsylvania 38 $27,442,068.00
Puerto Rico 20 $14,553,342.00
Palau 1 $658,213.00
Rhode Island 8 $6,106,192.00
South Carolina 21 $15,157,785.00
South Dakota 4 $2,873,502.00
Tennessee 25 $16,508,429.00
Texas 66 $49,625,166.00
Utah 11 $7,247,812.00
Virginia 25 $15,806,738.00
Virgin Islands 1 $623,046.00
Vermont 11 $6,983,391.00
Washington 27 $26,730,005.00
Wisconsin 15 $10,327,645.00
West Virginia 27 $18,179,859.00
Wyoming 3 $1,728,965.00
Grand Total 1292 $954,255,430.00

