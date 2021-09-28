Continuous Emissions Monitoring Systems (CEMS) Market Size Worth USD 3.92 billion by 2027 – Reports and Data
Reports And Data
Growing industrialization coupled with concerns for environmental hazards & increasing obligations from regulatory bodies, are enforcing market demandNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Continuous Emissions Monitoring Systems (CEMS) Market is projected to reach USD 3.92 billion by 2027. The market is estimated to be powered by the increasing regulations created by many governing bodies around the world in order to monitor and protect the growing environmental hazards. Rising industrialization, changing customer trends, increasing construction activities, growing environmental pollutants are some of the key reasons the market is being deliberately driven.
CEMS calibration gas requirements, CEMS analyzer working principle, EPA CEMS, stack emission monitoring, CEMS certification, CEMS data, EPA emissions data, CEMS calibration, continuous emission monitoring system suppliers, air quality monitoring system, portable air quality monitor, PEMS, air quality index, and continuous ambient air quality monitoring system, to name a few are some of the most crucial corresponding factors and topics that have been influencing the market growth in many ways, have been additionally discussed in details in the report.
With the rapid industrialization around the world, the regulation and compliance on the emissions are deliberately gaining the importance. The industries also try to set up with a minimal inspection and therefore, efforts are being placed in order to innovate newer technologies that support self-monitoring systems and match up with the standard compliances.
The COVID-19 impact:
The COVID-19 pandemic has created endless disruptions to the manufacturing or production industries due to a shortage of resources in different parts of the world. The leading players in the industry are skeptical about the market's future and try to redesign their strategies to support the challenge. The pandemic had a serious impact on the distribution chains as a result of regular lockdowns. The major companies operating on the market try to clear their stock and concentrate on keeping their cash balances. It is likely that people's average disposable income is reduced and producers are trying to develop innovative solutions at an affordable price, which can meet low level end-users requirements at a much lower cost.
Key participants include Siemens AG, AMETEK, Inc., General Electric Company, ABB, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Protea Ltd, Enviro Technology Services Ltd, Environmental S.A., CMC Solutions, LLC, and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, among others
Market Overview:
The manufacturing and construction industry has rapidly grown in terms of revenue in the recent years and is expected to register robust revenue growth throughout the forecast period. Factors such as technological advancements in manufacturing techniques and rapid urbanization and industrialization are boosting market revenue growth. Moreover, there has been a sudden rise in the demand for smart buildings and smart homes and consumers are inclining towards green energy and eco-friendly construction activities due to rising environmental concerns. These factors along with latest trend for redevelopment and advanced flooring for aesthetic look and increasing adoption of automation across the globe are fueling market growth. In addition, government schemes and increasing investments to develop enhanced products is expected to open favorable growth opportunities going ahead.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• In order to tighten the law & actions for highly polluting industries, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in India, has now being observed to push for the self-regulation through the installation of continuous emissions monitoring systems (CEMS) even for the industries that were previously not listed as the highly polluting sectors.
• In situ systems are generally placed outside at the top of stack in case of an inconvenient conditions for the maintenance. In situ are of two types mostly, i.e., Point In Situ, and Multi Point In Situ. The segment is expected to rise at a significant growth rate during the forecast period.
• Predictive or portable emissions monitoring systems create a significant obstacle for the market as many end-use verticals are now being inclined to adopting the PEMS to their production facilities.
• In October 2019, the AMETEK Land joint venture launched two new continuous emission monitoring systems to provide an accurate & reliable measurement of the particulate matter (PM) extracted from the industrial combustion processes in the Ducts & stacks. The AMETEK Land 4650-PM has been designed to provide extremely accurate and stable low-range of particulate matter measurement system in case the condensed water is absent in the flue gas. The other monitor, namely, the Ametek Land 4750-PM, provides also accurate & reliable measurement of the PM using a highly sensitive back-scattering technique.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Continuous Emissions Monitoring Systems Market on the emission type, components, technology, and region:
Emission Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Particulate Matter (PM)
Total Fluoride (HF)
Carbon Monoxides (CO)
Diluents Gas (CO2 or O2)
Ammonia (NH3)
Sulfur Dioxide (SO2)
Acids
Chlorine (CL2)
Volatile Organic Carbon
Others
Components Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Hardware
Gas Analyzer Gas Sampling System
Flow and Opacity Monitors
Sample Probe
Sample Line
Data Controller
Filter
Software
Services
Installation
Training
Maintenance
Methods Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Extractive Dilution
Extractive Non-Dilution
In-Situ Measurement
The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product portfolio, and strategic business decisions. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by analysts, industry experts, and market professionals. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches, among others.
Regional analysis covers assessment of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, and presence of key players in the region. The report also offers insights about revenue growth, market size, market share, technological advancements, and presence of key players in each region.
Regional Bifurcation of the Continuous Emissions Monitoring Systems (CEMS) Market Includes:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
