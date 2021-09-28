New Episode of No Plan B Podcast by Jean Fallacara with Dr Patrick Porter: Balancing Earth's Electromagnetic Frequency

No Plan B with Dr Patrick Porter

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr Patrick K Porter inventor of BrainTap was Jean Fallacara's guest in this Episode of the No Plan B Podcast live on Instagram.

This New concept of Podcast claim to be the Bridge between a TV Show, a Podcast, and a Radio Show; Watch Live or on demand, bringing the Best of all Worlds in the broadcasting industry.

During this talk, Dr Porter shares some highlights and his insights on the Schumann Frequency -How does Schumann resonance affect our blood pressure or Brain Waves?

If we were to measure the earth’s resonant frequency we would find the average place on earth is 7.83 Hz. This is also known as the Schuman Frequency. When measured with EEG we find the average person's brain is also vibrating at 7.83 Hz. The universe sends 11,000,000 bits of information and frequencies of all kinds per seconds to Your Brain!⁣ And you only process around 50 of these, less than 0.00001% of all the information is what handle consciously

''Are we out of balance from Earth's electromagnetic frequency?'' asked Jean Fallacara to Dr Porter.

About Dr Patrick Porter:

Patrick K. Porter, PhD is an award-winning author, educator, consultant, entrepreneur, and speaker. With 20 years of experience operating the largest self-help franchise in the world, he has become a highly sought-after expert within the personal improvement industry, having sold over 3 million of his self-help products worldwide.

Dr. Porter has been on the cutting edge of brainwave entrainment technology for 32 years. He was a co-developer of the MC2, the first personal light & sound brain training machine, voted “Best New Gadget of the Year” at the 1989 Consumer Electronics Show. And his team was voted the “Best New Health APP” at 2019 Consumer Electronic Show.

Dr Porter was on the cover of the magazine Biohackers Update, owned by Jean Fallacara in September 2021-

About Jean Fallacara:

Jean Fallacara: “ A strong mind is the only weapon you need by your side” Serial entrepreneur, Author, Biohacker, Scientist, Founder of few success stories multimillion dollar corporations and Creator innovator of Neuroscience Calisthenics ™ .

Jean was born in France of a disruptive spirit and imaginative mindset, he’s been helping people achieve their Mental, health & fitness goals in an innovative manner: utilizing the power of the mind towards accomplishing personal goals.

• Top 10 motivational influencers in Canada of 2020

• Top 10 Entrepreneur to Follow in 2021 by Los Angeles Weekly

• Top 10 Athletes Instagram Influencers in Montreal In 2020

• Top 20 Best Calisthenics Blog

Fallacara is currently CEO of the Group Z-Science, COO of the Magazine Biohackers Update and CEO founder of CYBORGGAINZ, World’s 1st Human optimization Program based on Neurosciences-

About No Plan B podcast:

The Series gathers global experts and technology inventors to offer dialogue on the most topical and pertinent issues in various subjects challenging our modern world.

Reaching over 100K viewers weekly and still growing, “the audience will always walk away inspired and with actionable strategies” proudly says Jean Fallacara

‘No Plan B” is a concept by Cyborggainz Inc.

