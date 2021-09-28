Forbes places Ananya Pani in its Forbes Next 1000 list for 2021
Ananya Pani, Co-Founder, Adaptive US Inc., has been placed in the Forbes Next 1000 Honorees for 2021.MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, USA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adaptive US Inc. announces that Forbes has honored Ananya on the Forbes Next 1000, Fall 2021's class in the Education Category.
The Forbes Next 1000 is a first-of-its-kind initiative that celebrates bold and inspiring entrepreneurs who are redefining what it means to run a business today. Forbes created the 'Next 1000' list to shine a light on these entrepreneurial heroes.
According to Forbes, "This first-of-its-kind initiative celebrates bold and inspiring entrepreneurs—like Ananya —who are redefining what it means to run a business today. We received thousands of nominations, and Ananya's achievements have been recognized by our editors plus a panel of top business minds and entrepreneurial superstars."
Ananya is the co-founder of Adaptive US and heads global sales and marketing. She is also a coach and mentor to thousands of BAs in their pursuit of achieving IIBA certifications. Her mission is to help business analysts to start and build a successful professional career. She is a regular author, blogger on various Business analysis, management, and technology-related topics in leading tech sites and journals.
"We are elated & proud that Ananya has been recognized and applauded by Forbes for her efforts to help professionals get the core credentials and skills they need to become business analysts and move ahead in their careers,' says LN Mishra, Co-founder, and COO at Adaptive US. "Behind this outstanding success is the dedicated team at Adaptive US, led by Ananya, who have an infinite drive to stay customer focussed. We believe this recognition from Forbes further corroborates our commitment to our customers."
About the Forbes Next 1000
Forbes is a global media company focusing on business, investing, technology, entrepreneurship, leadership, and lifestyle. Forbes Next 1000 is a year-round initiative showcasing the ambitious sole proprietors, self-funded shops, and pre-revenue start-ups in every region of the US—all with under $10 million in revenue or funding and infinite drive and hustle.
Experienced Forbes reporters and editors review and vet the online applications, considering revenue, funding and scalability, and personal story and community or industry impact. A panel of top business minds and entrepreneurial then evaluate and score the semi-finalists. Top editors tabulate the results and confirm all finalists' applications.
About Your Company
Adaptive US was founded to provide Business Analysis assessments and publications for professionals and companies. They continue to provide essential customized training programs to companies and individuals online.
