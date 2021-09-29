Submit Release
Mirrorless Cameras Find Increasing Astrophotography Success, New Skies & Scopes Study Finds

Percentage of images shortlisted for Astronomy Photographer of the Year using mirrorless cameras (2019-2021)

The number of images using mirrorless cameras shortlisted for Astronomy Photographer of the Year increased from 12% in 2019 to 17% in 2021.

We can now see the trend of photographers moving from DSLR to mirrorless cameras taking place in astrophotography, however, DSLRs still lead the way overall for now.”
— Anthony Robinson
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nearly 400 images shortlisted in the past three years for the world’s most prestigious astrophotography competition - Astronomy Photographer of the Year - were analyzed by the website Skies & Scopes.

It was found that the number of images using mirrorless cameras shortlisted in the competition increased from 12% in 2019 to 16% in 2020, and 17% in 2021.

It was also found that 67% of all images taken with mirrorless cameras used Sony models, far ahead of other mirrorless brands. However, Canon cameras were the most successfully used overall, with Nikon in second.

The Canon EOS 6D DSLR was the most successfully used individual camera model in the competition overall in the past three years.

Key camera findings:
- The number of shortlisted images using mirrorless cameras in the competition increased from 12% in 2019 to 17% in 2021.
- 67% of all images taken with a mirrorless camera used Sony models.
- 10% of all shortlisted images in the past three years were taken with the Canon EOS 6D - the most successful individual camera model overall.
- 22% of images were taken with ZWO cameras, making it the most successful brand for dedicated astronomy cameras.

In relation to telescopes and mounts:
- 22% of all images that used telescopes were taken with Celestron models, making it the most successful telescope brand in the competition.
- 34% of all images that used telescope mounts used Sky-Watcher models, making it the most successful telescope mount manufacturer in the competition.

For the full data and details, please see here: https://skiesandscopes.com/astronomy-photographer-of-the-year

Anthony Robinson
Skies & Scopes
anthony@skiesandscopes.com

