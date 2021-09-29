Mirrorless Cameras Find Increasing Astrophotography Success, New Skies & Scopes Study Finds

Percentage of images shortlisted for Astronomy Photographer of the Year using mirrorless cameras (2019-2021)

The number of images using mirrorless cameras shortlisted for Astronomy Photographer of the Year increased from 12% in 2019 to 17% in 2021.

We can now see the trend of photographers moving from DSLR to mirrorless cameras taking place in astrophotography, however, DSLRs still lead the way overall for now.” — Anthony Robinson