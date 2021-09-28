U.S IVF Services Market: Services Type to Grow at 6.8% CAGR During 2019-2027
IVF Services is a type of assisted reproductive technology in which the ovum is artificially fertilized in laboratory settings & then implanted into the uterus.
U.S IVF Services Market by Cycle Type (Fresh IVF Cycle, Thawed IVF Cycle and Donor egg IVF cycle) and End User (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinical Research Institutes)”NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “The U.S IVF Services Market by cycle type, end user and Country: opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2019–2027,”the The U.S. IVF market was valued at $4,905.46 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $5,563.06 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2027.
— Allied Market Research
In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a type of assisted reproductive technology in which the ovum is artificially fertilized in laboratory settings and then implanted into the uterus. Rise in number of infertility cases across the country, owing to decline in fertility rate in women and increase in middle age pregnancies drive the U.S. IVF services market growth. Moreover, it is a widely used treatments, which assists couples with infertility problems, single mothers, and the LGBT community to procreate. Increase in infertility rate, rise in trend of delayed pregnancies, surge in IVF success rate, and growth in disposable income drive growth of the market. However, the U.S IVF services market growth is restricted by higher cost, complications associated with IVF treatment, and low awareness level for IVF. In addition, technological advancements in IVF procedures and increase in healthcare expenditures further propel the market growth. For example, omission of implanting multiple embryos during IVF procedures have reduced the number of twin births in the U.S.
For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3491
There is a confusing picture of the effect of COVID-19 on fertility treatments, with the advice and guidance coming from several different resources such as ASRM (American Society of Reproductive Medicine) 2020. Several women have delayed their IVF appointments, and others have delayed their embryo transfer dates until the pandemic situation stops, and life returns to normal. In the ongoing COVID-19 situation, gynecologists are managing antenatal care during pregnancy through online video sessions to limit the disclosure to the outside world. The ongoing pregnancies by IVF are also struggling for necessary scans and medicines. Thus, factors mentioned above impact the IVF in a deleterious manner.
Furthermore, delayed pregnancy trends have steadily increased. In older women (more than 40 years), eggs produced by the reproductive system are immature for the process of fertilization. This may result in risk of genetic disorders in the egg. Furthermore, aging individuals experience a decline in production of healthy eggs and increased chance of miscarriages. Apart from this, tobacco smoking before or during pregnancy could place the infant at risk for developmental problems or resulting in conceiving problems. According to the CDC, about 20% of women in the U.S. now have their first child after the age of 35 and about one-third of couples in which the woman is older than 35 years have fertility problems. Thus, increase in trend of delayed pregnancies in women is anticipated to drive growth of the IVF services market.
Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the U.S IVF Services Market@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3491?reqfor=covid
Availability of numerous IVF centers along with a wide range of treatment services supplement the market growth in the U.S. The market growth is associated with increase in infertility rate, rise in awareness of fertility, and sedentary lifestyle leading to gynecological conditions.
By cycle-type, the fresh cycle (non-donor) segment is the major revenue contributor, and is expected to dominate the U.S IVF services market during the forecast period. Depending on end user, the fertility clinics segment is the major revenue contributor, and is estimated to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to low cost of treatment and increase in number of fertility clinics.
Depending on end user, the U.S IVF services market was dominated by the fertility clinics segment in 2019, and is estimated to continue this trend during the forecast period, due to low cost of treatment and increase in number of fertility clinics.
Make Purchase Inquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3491
Key Findings Of The Study
The thawed IVF cycle (non-donor) segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.3% (in terms of value) from 2019 to 2027.
The fresh IVF cycle (non-donor) is projected to be one of the fastest growing segments at a CAGR of 6.8 % from 2019 to 2027, in terms of revenue.
The clinical research institutes segment is projected to be one of the fastest growing segments at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2027, in terms of revenue.
Major companies, hospitals, surgical centers, fertility centers, and clinical research institutes are profiled in this report. The major key players included in this report are Fertility and Gynecology Center Monterey Bay IVF, Conceptions Reproductive Associates, Servy Massey Fertility Institute, Sher Institute for Reproductive Medicine (SIRM), Cardone Reproductive Medicine & Infertility, Fertility Center of San Antonio, Houston Fertility Center, New hope fertility center, and Reproductive Medicine Associates of New Jersey.
Trending Reports In Healthcare Industry:
1) Medical Laser Market - Global Opportunity & Industry Forecast, 2026
2) Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market - Global Opportunity & Industry Forecast, 2023
About Us
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn