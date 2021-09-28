Quasacoin (QUA) Listed on Uniswap, Quasa Conducts AIO on KickICO

/EIN News/ -- Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The QUASA platform is being created to solve the biggest problem facing humanity, namely to solve the problem of unemployment, so that people can find a job they love, provide for themselves and their families.



With the move to blockchain and the use of artificial intelligence, QUASA is creating a new environment that will revolutionize our daily work.

QUASA is the starting point for the growth and coordination of the Quasa Chain blockchain .

Combining the most brilliant minds in global trade, information security, blockchain, and artificial intelligence, QUASA aims to fix the inefficiencies in a $150 trillion USD industry.

Ecosystem QUASA

Quasacoin (QUA) is the first cryptocurrency that brings people together.

Quasacoin (QUA) is listed on the Uniswap exchange.

QUA token smart contract address:

https://etherscan.io/address/0x4daeb4a06f70f4b1a5c329115731fe4b89c0b227

Anyone can trade or become a liquidity provider (LP) in the QUA liquidity pool today.QUA liquidity positions are represented on Uniswap in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFT).

Token Info:

Quasacoin (QUA) is an internal platform ecosystem token that is implemented on the Ethereum blockchain and is compatible with all ERC-20 wallets.

• Name: Quasacoin

• Symbol: QUA

• Total Supply: 62,445,870 QUA

• Contract Address: 0x4dAeb4a06F70f4b1A5C329115731fE4b89C0B227

QUA is the governance token of the QUASA platform.

Follow to trade QUA tokens on UniSwap: https://app.uniswap.org/#/swap?inputCurrency=0x4daeb4a06f70f4b1a5c329115731fe4b89c0b227

Quasa conducts crypto-crowdfunding of AIO on KickICO

AIO (Initial Auction Offer) is a more advanced form of crowdfunding, which is designed to protect the investor's assets, that is, raising funds through an auction.

In this type of crowdfunding, there is a backers who submits applications and supports the project. The more backers place bids, the higher the price of the project token at the end of the crowdfunding. In AIO crowdfunding, the value of a token rises as interest in the project increases.

The Quasa International GmbH team has passed the mandatory KYC / AML procedure and provided several key legal documents, as well as documents from their founders and directors. The QUASA AIO crypto auction began on September 7 and will last exactly one month, and will end on October 7, 2021.

The number of QUA tokens for distribution at the auction is limited to 10 million QUA. The total emission of QUA tokens to be issued by the QUASA project is only 64 million QUA.

Contact Details:

Quasa International GmbH

Vasipenok Viacheslav

Quasagroup@gmail.com

https://quasa.io/





Source Link