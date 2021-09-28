Global Engine, Turbine, And Power Transmission Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021

Engine, Turbine, And Power Transmission Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Engine, Turbine, And Power Transmission Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment market is expected to grow from $494.46 billion in 2020 to $516.7 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment market is expected to reach $712.24 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%. Stable economic growth is expected to increase investments in the end user markets, thereby driving the market during forecast period.

The engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment market consists of sales of engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce turbines, power transmission equipment, and internal combustion engines (except automotive gasoline and aircraft).

Trends In The Global Engine, Turbine, And Power Transmission Equipment Market

Gas turbine and power generation equipment manufacturers are adopting modular turbine designs to reduce onsite works and offering short installation times. Modular turbine design is a prefabricated electricity generating equipment in a factory, packaged to reduce the timeline to construct a power plant. They are reliable and low-cost equipment to reduce construction, design, installation and delivery times. These modular designs can be prefabricated and delivered not only in gas turbines, but also in other components of power plants such as engine modules, fuel delivery systems, emissions control equipment, heat recovery steam generator (HRSG) modules, generators, pipe racks and other auxiliary systems. Major companies providing modular turbine designs are VESTAS, ENERCON and GE. In 2019, Vestas introduced EnVentus, a modular wind-turbine platform based on advanced modular design.

Global Engine, Turbine, And Power Transmission Equipment Market Segments:

The global engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment market is further segmented based on type, capacity and geography.

By Type: Commercial Internal Combustion Engines, Turbine And Turbine Generator Set Units, Mechanical Power Transmission Equipment, Speed Changer, Industrial High-Speed Drive, And Gear

By Capacity: Small, Medium, Large

Subsegments Covered: Diesel Powered Internal Combustion Engines, Gasoline Powered Internal Combustion Engines, Natural Gas-Powered Internal Combustion Engines, Other Powered Internal Combustion Engines, Steam And Gas Turbine, Wind Turbine, Hydro Turbine, Plain Bearings, Joints, Clutches, Couplings, Pulleys, Chains And Sprockets, Other Mechanical Power Transmission Equipment

By Geography: The global engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment market.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Engine, Turbine, And Power Transmission Equipment Market Organizations Covered: General Electric Co; Siemens Corporation; Caterpillar Inc; Cummins Inc; Vestas Wind Systems A/S.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

