Global Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning And Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Trends 2021-2030

Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, And Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, And Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Global Market Report 2021

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, And Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the ventilation, heating, air-conditioning, and commercial refrigeration equipment market is expected to grow from $507.62 billion in 2020 to $525.45 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $703.82 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%. Stable economic growth is expected to increase investments in the end user markets, thereby driving the market during forecast period.

Request For A Sample For The Global Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, And Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2875&type=smp

The ventilation, heating, air-conditioning, and commercial refrigeration equipment market consists of sales of ventilation, heating, air-conditioning, and commercial refrigeration equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce ventilation, heating, air-conditioning, and commercial refrigeration equipment, including heating equipment (except warm air furnaces) and air-conditioning and warm air heating equipment and commercial and industrial refrigeration equipment.

Trends In The Global Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, And Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market

The geothermal heating and cooling technology are becoming popular because of the surge in demand for energy efficient HVAC systems. Geothermal HVAC absorbs heat from the facility and transfers it underground and it uses cool water from the ground to create cool air conditioning in the facility. It consists of an indoor handling unit and a system of pipes underground which requires very low maintenance and lasts longer than traditional HVAC systems. Geothermal heating and cooling systems are now installed in about 50,000 US houses each year, according to the US Department of Energy.

Global Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, And Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Segments:

The global ventilation, heating, air-conditioning, and commercial refrigeration equipment market is further segmented based on type, capacity and geography.

By Type: HVAC And Commercial And Industrial Refrigeration Equipment, Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment, Heating Equipment (except Warm Air Furnaces)

By Capacity: Small, Medium, Large

Subsegments Covered: HVAC Equipment, Commercial And Industrial Refrigeration Equipment, Polystyrene Foam Products, Urethane And Other Foam Product, Air Purification Equipment, Attic And Exhaust fans, Other Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment, Heating Boilers, Heating Stoves, Floor And Wall Furnaces, Other Heating Equipment (except Warm Air Furnaces)

By Geography: The global ventilation, heating, air-conditioning, and commercial refrigeration equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific ventilation, heating, air-conditioning, and commercial refrigeration equipment market accounts for the largest share in the global ventilation, heating, air-conditioning, and commercial refrigeration equipment market.

Read More On The Report For The Global Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, And Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ventilation-heating-air-conditioning-and-commercial-refrigeration-equipment-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, And Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides ventilation, heating, air-conditioning, and commercial refrigeration equipment market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global ventilation, heating, air-conditioning, and commercial refrigeration equipment market, ventilation, heating, air-conditioning, and commercial refrigeration equipment market share, ventilation, heating, air-conditioning, and commercial refrigeration equipment market players, ventilation, heating, air-conditioning, and commercial refrigeration equipment market segments and geographies, ventilation, heating, air-conditioning, and commercial refrigeration equipment market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The ventilation, heating, air-conditioning, and commercial refrigeration equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, And Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, And Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Organizations Covered: United Technologies Corporation; Daikin Industries Ltd; Johnson Controls Inc; Ingersoll Rand; Bosch Group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, And Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Global Market Report 2021:

Air-Conditioning Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Unitary Air Conditioners, Room Air Conditioners, Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners, Chillers, Absorption Liquid Chillers), By Components (Refrigerant, Compressor, Condenser Coil, Expansion Valve, Evaporator Coil), By Application (Residential, Commercial), COVID -19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/air-conditioning-equipment-global-market-report

Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Equipment Type (Condenser, Compressor, Evaporator, Controls), By End-User Industry (Food And Beverage, Refrigerated Warehouse, Chemical, Petrochemical, Pharmaceutical, Refrigerated Transportation), By Refrigerant Type (Ammonia, Carbon Dioxide, Hydrofluorocarbon), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-refrigeration-equipment-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

HVAC And Commercial And Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (HVAC Equipment, Commercial And Industrial Refrigeration Equipment), By Capacity (Small, Medium, Large), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hvac-and-commercial-and-industrial-refrigeration-equipment-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/