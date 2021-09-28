Copper, Nickel, Lead, And Zinc Market Trends Include Autonomous Hauling System Trucks

Copper, Nickel, Lead, And Zinc Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery Copper, Nickel, Lead, And Zinc Global Market Report 2021

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The use of autonomous hauling systems trucks in the mining industry is significantly enhancing production efficiency and reducing turnaround time. Autonomous haulage systems control and track mining vehicle movements, coordinate and autonomously drive off-highway haul trucks operating in a mine. This system increases efficiency by minimizing delays, reducing operating costs and reducing fuel consumption, thereby minimizing carbon emissions. For example, RioTinto has already implemented AHS in their mines and has reported a 13% reduction in load and haul operating costs from the automated fleet.

Major players covered in the global copper, nickel, lead, and zinc market are Glencore plc, Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile (Codelco), BHP Billiton Ltd, Grupo Mexico, Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

TBRC’s global copper, nickel, lead, and zinc market is segmented by type into copper, zinc, lead, nickel, by organization size into large enterprises, small and medium enterprises, and by end-user industry into construction, transport, manufacturing, others.

The global copper, nickel, lead, and zinc market size is expected to grow from $111.54 billion in 2020 to $127.25 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $165.77 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global copper, nickel, lead, and zinc market, accounting for 64% of the market in 2020. South America was the second largest region accounting for 13% of the global market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global copper, nickel, lead, and zinc market.

