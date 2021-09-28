Global Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021

Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Construction Machinery, Agricultural Implement, Mining And Oil And Gas Field Machinery), By Operation (Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous, Manual), By Capacity (Small, Medium, Large), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, agriculture, construction, and mining machinery market is expected to grow from $517.6 billion in 2020 to $581.52 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $797.96 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%. Stable economic growth is expected to increase investments in the end user markets, thereby driving the market during forecast period.

The agriculture, construction, and mining machinery market consist of sales of farm machinery and equipment, power mowing equipment, and other powered home lawn and garden equipment; construction machinery, surface mining machinery, and logging equipment; and oil and gas field and underground mining machinery and equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce agriculture, construction, and mining machinery.

Trends In The Global Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market

Agriculture equipment companies are offering telematics systems to farmers to enable wireless transfer of data between the equipment and its user. Telematics refers to the technology of collecting data from a farm equipment operating in a field and then transferring the data to customers through internet on real time basis. This enables farmers to remotely collect and manage information from their field equipment, enhance operational efficiencies and reduce production costs. Major companies offering telematics technology include Trimble’s Connected Farm, John Deere’s JD Link Ultimate, and AGCO’s AgCommand Advanced Telematics service.

Global Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market Segments:

The global agriculture, construction, and mining machinery market is further segmented based on type, operation, capacity and geography.

By Type: Construction Machinery, Agricultural Implement, Mining And Oil And Gas Field Machinery

By Operation: Autonomous, Semi-autonomous, Manual

By Capacity: Small, Medium, Large

Subsegments Covered: Earthmoving, Material Handling, Building & Road Construction Equipment, Farm Machinery And Equipment, Sanitary Paper Product, Stationery Products, Paper Bag And Coated And Treated Paper, Oil & Gas Field Machinery And Equipment, Mining Machinery And Equipment

By Geography: The global agriculture, construction, and mining machinery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global agriculture, construction, and mining machinery market.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market Organizations Covered: Caterpillar Inc, Deere & Company, CNH Industrial NV, Doosan Infracore Co, Kubota Corp.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

