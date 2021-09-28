Global Metalworking Machinery Market Trends, Strategies And Opportunities In The Metalworking Machinery Market 2021-2030

Metalworking Machinery Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery Metalworking Machinery Market Report 2021

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Metalworking Machinery Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the metalworking machinery market size is expected to grow from $245.99 billion in 2020 to $262.77 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $357.27 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%. Stable economic growth is expected to increase investments in the end user markets, thereby driving the market during forecast period.

The metal working machinery market consists of sales of metal working machinery by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce machines such as cutting tools, metal cutting and metal forming machine tools, metalworking machinery accessories, rolling mill machinery, assembly machinery, fabricating machines, industrial molds, conversion or straightening equipment, special dies, tools, jigs, and fixtures.

Trends In The Global Metalworking Machinery Market

Machinery manufacturers are offering advanced 6-axis CNC milling machines to efficiently fabricate complex components. CNC milling is a specific type of computer numerical controlled (CNC) machining. This involves the use of computers to control machine tools like lathes, mills, routers and grinders. The 6-axis CNC machine converts a raw metal bar into the final product by turning from both the ends of the fixture. This offers high quality products while minimizing errors. CNC milling helps in short-run production of complex parts and fabrication of unique precision components. Major companies manufacturing 6-axis CNC milling are Yamazaki Mazak, DMG MORI, ERLO, Giben International, Haas Automation, Knuth Machine Tools, IMSA.

Global Metalworking Machinery Market Segments:

The global metalworking machinery market is further segmented based on type, application, capacity and geography.

By Type: Special Die And Tool, Die Set, Jig, And Fixture, Machine Tool, Industrial Mold, Rolling Mill And Other Metalworking Machinery, Cutting Tool And Machine Tool Accessory

By Application: Automotive, Manufacturing, Others

By Capacity: Small, Medium, Large

Subsegments Covered: Dies, Stamping and Other Tools, Jigs and fixtures, Metal Cutting Tools, Metal Forming Tools, Metal Molds, Other Material Molds, Wire Drawing and Fabricating Machinery, Coil Winding and Cutting Machinery, Rolling Mill Machines, Other Rolling Mill And Other Metalworking Machinery, Metalworking Knives And Bits, Measuring Attachments, Metalworking Drill Bits, Machine Tool Taps And Dies

By Geography: The global metalworking machinery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific metalworking machinery market accounts for the largest share in the global metalworking machinery market.

Metalworking Machinery Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides metalworking machinery global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global metalworking machinery market, metalworking machinery global market share, metalworking machinery global market players, metalworking machinery market segments and geographies, metalworking machinery market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The metalworking machinery market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Metalworking Machinery Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Metalworking Machinery Market Organizations Covered: TRUMPF Group; Amada Co Ltd; Kennametal Inc; Komatsu Ltd; Okuma Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

