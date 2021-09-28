Precision Surface Excavation Machines Are The Latest Trend In The Stones Market

Stones Global Market Report 2021- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Stones Global Market Report 2021- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Precision surface excavation machines are gaining popularity in the stones market because they help to reduce noise and pollution in sensitive areas. Precision surface excavation machines are versatile units that utilize a slicing drum to mechanically unearth materials and have advantages over the customary drilling and blasting strategies. Surface excavation machines are low in noise, dust and vibration and can cut more precisely and produce a smaller, more consistent particle size, thus eliminating the need of a primary crusher. This is particularly important in mines in environmentally sensitive areas where noise and dirt pollution need to be minimized due to environmental regulation and pressure.

TBRC’s global stones market report is segmented by type into dimension stones, crushed stones, by organization size into large enterprises, small and medium enterprises.

The global stones market size is expected to grow from $8.06 billion in 2020 to $8.89 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $11.15 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

Major players covered in the global stones industry are Vulcan Materials Company, Martin Marietta Aggregates Inc, Cemex SAB de CV, Carmeuse Lime & Stone Inc, Adelaide Brighton Ltd.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global stones market, accounting for 58% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global market. South America was the smallest region in the global stones market.

Stones Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Dimension Stones, Crushed Stones), By Organisation Size (Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises), COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides stones global market overview, forecast stones global market size and growth for the whole market, stones global market segments, and geographies, stones global market trends, stones market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

