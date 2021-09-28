Coal, Lignite, And Anthracite Market Size, Drivers, And Growth Opportunities

Coal, Lignite, And Anthracite Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing share of coal in power generation in some countries is expected to drive the coal market. About 20 countries are turning to coal for power generation, including nine in Africa (Democratic Republic Congo, Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Kenya, Morocco, Mozambic, Niger, Senegal and Tanzania), three in Central America (Dominican Republic, Panama, and Salvador), two in the Middle East (the UAE and Jordan) and three in Asia (Bangladesh, Cambodia and Myanmar). By 2025, more than 65 coal-fired power plants could be commissioned in these countries, representing a capacity of 50 GW. Significant increases in coal use are also expected in Vietnam, the Philippines, and Malaysia. Countries such as China, India and Indonesia, where electricity is produced primarily from coal, will significantly reduce the share of coal in their power mix, but not below 35% due to the abundance of domestic coal reserves and their economic attractiveness. The continued demand for coal in power generation globally and increasing share of coal in power generation in some countries will drive the coal market going forward.

The global coal, lignite, and anthracite market size is expected to grow from $1.03 trillion in 2020 to $1.15 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.44 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

Major players covered in the global coal, lignite, and anthracite industry are Coal India Limited, ShenHua Group, BHP Billiton Ltd, China Coal Energy Co Ltd, Anglo-American plc.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global coal, lignite, and anthracite market, accounting for 80% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 7% of the global market. South America was the smallest region in the global coal, lignite, and anthracite market.

TBRC’s global coal, lignite, and anthracite market report is segmented by type into coal, lignite, anthracite, by end-user industry into electricity, steel, cement, others, by mining technology into surface mining, underground mining, and by organization size into large enterprises, small and medium enterprises.

Coal, Lignite, And Anthracite Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Coal, Lignite, Anthracite), By End-User Industry (Electricity, Steel, Cement), By Mining Technology (Surface Mining, Underground Mining), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises), COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides coal, lignite, and anthracite market overview, forecast coal, lignite, and anthracite market size and growth for the whole market, coal, lignite, and anthracite market segments, and geographies, coal, lignite, and anthracite market trends, coal, lignite, and anthracite market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

