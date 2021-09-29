Business Reporter: Gaining a unified view of a fractured landscape

Why a central platform is key to remaining in control of the product across the multitude of channels in online retail

In a video published on Business Reporter, Marcel Hollerbach, Chief Innovation Officer of Productsup explains what is meant by commerce anarchy and how retailers, brands and service providers can get back control over their product descriptions and customer feedback. Thanks to the opening up of new channels in online retail over the past couple of years, brands have lost sight of their products and the customer experience. With the increasing popularity of online marketplaces, social commerce and aggregator shopping, new paths between the different elements of the browsing and buying process have been established, which, without a centralised platform, can make the journey of a brand's products invisible and therefore unmanageable for marketing and sales teams. This often results in inconsistent and misleading product descriptions, subpar customer experience and, eventually, clients switching to other brands.Meanwhile, solutions such as the Productsup platform, which integrates with 2,500 retail channels, enables brands to enrich and enhance product information in seconds, tailor and syndicate product catalogues in accordance with each online channel's unique rules, as well as synchronise a brand's or retailer's order data from many different marketplaces into one online shop system. Thanks to its powerful processing engine, its strong partner ecosystem and its GDPR-compliance and ISO certifications, Productsup's solution is adopted by a great number of Fortune 500 companies as well.