Hydroponics Market Share, Forecast, Overview and Key Companies Analysis by 2028

Hydroponics Market Size – USD 1.68 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 22.7%.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Hydroponics Market is projected to reach USD 8.64 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The expansion of the market is driven by higher yields compared to traditional agriculture strategies in restricted land and alternative resources, which has created a profound impact in demand. The hydroponics systems comprise of a mixture of multiple technologies and thus include a particular set of system model.

The report provides detailed insights into Hydroponics market trends, industry trends, consumer trends, market size, market share, market revenue growth, and forecast, along with ranging impact of each factor and driver. It also provides analysis of various factors expected to restrain or limit potential growth in market size over the forecast period, 2020–2028. The report includes profiles of major players in the Hydroponics market, strategies being employed, mergers, acquisitions, recent developments, agreements, contracts, new product development and launches, segment revenue, investment details as well as financials.

The steady Hydroponics market share growth can be attributed to a variety of factors and trends in the global Hydroponics market currently. Global Hydroponics market revenue growth is supported to a significant extent due to rising focus by major players on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic markets and rising competition in the market. These factors are expected to drive incline in regional Hydroponics market share growth over the forecast period.

In addition, rapidly rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries in major and developing countries is supporting growth in terms of Hydroponics market share contribution of these countries. In addition, Hydroponics market share contribution is expected to continue to incline steadily over the forecast period due to favorable government policies, advancements in technology, and steady economic growth across various regions and countries.

Key Highlights From The Report

The tank farming technique removes the chance of diseases that are caused by soil organisms. to boot, the hydroponically matured plants manufacture the next yield than similar plants grown in soil due to correct management over the nutrients

HVAC plays a key role within the development of indoor growers, because the system is chargeable for cooling, dehumidification, and maintaining the optimum temperature within the ability. HVAC systems are mostly essential for the operation of aquacultural and aeroponic farms and may be reliable and well-controlled

The necessities for growing vegetables inside during a aquacultural unit may be met with the assistance of grow lights, air ventilation, and recirculation systems, beside the correct nutrients for water. Hydroponically full-grown plants ar identified to retain their full alimental worth and ar equal or in sure cases superior to conventionally-grown vegetables.

Top key vendors in Hydroponics Market include are:

AMHYDRO (U.S.), Argus Control Systems Limited (Canada), AeroFarms (U.S.), Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Heliospectra AB (Sweden), Emirates Hydroponics Farms (UAE), LumiGrow (U.S.), Signify Holding (the Netherlands) Terra Tech Corp (U.S.) and Freight Farms (U.S.)

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Autonomous Vehicle Market on the basis of type movement, crop movement and region:

Type Movement Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aggregate Systems

Liquid Systems

Crop Movement Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Tomatoes

Lettuce

Peppers

Cucumbers

Herbs

Others

In terms of Hydroponics market share and revenue contribution to the global Hydroponics market, North America is expected to maintain its dominance over other regional markets over the forecast period. Presence of major companies in countries in the region is a key factor supporting rapid increase in Hydroponics market share.

Incorporated with Info-graphics, charts, 70 tables and 85 figures, this 250-page research report “Hydroponics Market Size, Type, Application, End-Use Industry, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 - 2027” is based on a complete research of the entire Global market and covering all its sub-segments through comprehensively thorough classifications. Insightful analysis and assessment are created from superior primary and secondary information sources with data and information derived from industry specialists across the value chain.

Region wise performance of the Hydroponics industry

Asia Pacific market share contribution to the global Hydroponics market is expected to continue to register comparatively faster growth rate than other regional markets between 2020 and 2028. Rapid growth rate of China and India Hydroponics market share contribution can be attributed to increasing population and disposable income, and steady economic growth, and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.

Steady increase in Europe Hydroponics market share growth is primarily supported by continuous developments in major countries in the region. Robust focus on research and development initiatives by major firms in countries in the region is also expected to continue to support market share growth of the Europe Hydroponics market going ahead.

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Hydroponics industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?

What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Hydroponics market across different regions?

Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the Hydroponics industry worldwide?

Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Hydroponics market with their winning strategies?

Which Hydroponics industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?

What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?

What are the future opportunities in the Hydroponics market?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Hydroponics Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Hydroponics Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Hydroponics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Hydroponics Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Hydroponics Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Hydroponics Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rapid urbanization and industrialization

4.2.2.2. Stringent government regulations regarding carbon emissions

4.2.2.3. Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases

4.2.2.4. Rising need to enhance indoor air quality

4.2.3. Hydroponics Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost associated with the maintenance of Hydroponics products

4.2.3.2. Availability of renewable sources of energy

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Hydroponics Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

10.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3. Competitor’s Positioning

10.4. Strategy Benchmarking

10.5. Vendor Landscape

10.5.1. Raw Material Suppliers

10.5.1.1. North America

10.5.1.2. Europe

10.5.1.3. Asia Pacific

10.5.1.4. Middle East & Africa

10.5.1.5. Latin America

10.5.2. Distributors

10.5.2.1. North America

10.5.2.2. Europe

10.5.2.3. Asia Pacific

10.5.2.4. Middle East & Africa

10.5.2.5. Latin America

10.5.3. Others

Continued….

