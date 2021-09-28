Insulating Glass Window Market Share, Forecast, Overview and Key Companies Analysis by 2028
Insulating Glass Window Market Size – USD 12.65 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.5%.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global insulating glass window market size is expected to reach USD 17.99 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising need to enhance energy efficiency in buildings, reduce carbon footprint, and minimize energy bills. Reduced heat transfer due to usage of insulating glass windows minimizes consumption of electric power required for cooling or heating of interiors or spaces in buildings. Reduced electric power consumption drastically cuts down electricity bills, especially in areas subject to extreme heat or cold. Rising need to improve efficiency of windows is expected to drive demand for insulating glass window, which would limit heat transfer.
The report provides detailed insights into Insulating Glass Window market trends, industry trends, consumer trends, market size, market share, market revenue growth, and forecast, along with ranging impact of each factor and driver. It also provides analysis of various factors expected to restrain or limit potential growth in market size over the forecast period, 2020–2028. The report includes profiles of major players in the Insulating Glass Window market, strategies being employed, mergers, acquisitions, recent developments, agreements, contracts, new product development and launches, segment revenue, investment details as well as financials.
The steady Insulating Glass Window market share growth can be attributed to a variety of factors and trends in the global Insulating Glass Window market currently. Global Insulating Glass Window market revenue growth is supported to a significant extent due to rising focus by major players on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic markets and rising competition in the market. These factors are expected to drive incline in regional Insulating Glass Window market share growth over the forecast period.
In addition, rapidly rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries in major and developing countries is supporting growth in terms of Insulating Glass Window market share contribution of these countries. In addition, Insulating Glass Window market share contribution is expected to continue to incline steadily over the forecast period due to favorable government policies, advancements in technology, and steady economic growth across various regions and countries.
Some Key Highlights From the Report
In October 2020, Guardian Glass industries and Eastman entered into a new partnership to meet the growing demand for high-quality color neutral glass products for the premium segment of the commercial and residential building market. These glass products provide improved safety and sound insulation.
Silicone segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Rising need to prevent any leakage of air which is present between the glass panes is driving demand for silicon sealant.
Non-metal spacers segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. The improved thermal and sound insulation provided by non-metal spacers is increasing demand from residential and commercial buildings.
Top key vendors in Insulating Glass Window Market include are:
AGC Inc., Central Glass Co., Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Dymax Corporation, Glaston corporation, Guardian Industries, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Internorm International GmbH, and Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.
Emergen Research has segmented the global insulating glass window market on the basis of sealant type, spacer type, end-use, and region:
Sealant Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Polysulfide
Hot-melt Butyl
Polyurethane
Silicone
Others
Spacer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Galvanized Steel
Intercept
Aluminum Box
4SG Thermoplastic
Stainless Steel Box
Non-metal Spacers
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Commercial
Residential
In terms of Insulating Glass Window market share and revenue contribution to the global Insulating Glass Window market, North America is expected to maintain its dominance over other regional markets over the forecast period. Presence of major companies in countries in the region is a key factor supporting rapid increase in Insulating Glass Window market share.
Incorporated with Info-graphics, charts, 70 tables and 85 figures, this 250-page research report “Insulating Glass Window Market Size, Type, Application, End-Use Industry, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 - 2027” is based on a complete research of the entire Global market and covering all its sub-segments through comprehensively thorough classifications. Insightful analysis and assessment are created from superior primary and secondary information sources with data and information derived from industry specialists across the value chain.
Region wise performance of the Insulating Glass Window industry
Asia Pacific market share contribution to the global Insulating Glass Window market is expected to continue to register comparatively faster growth rate than other regional markets between 2020 and 2028. Rapid growth rate of China and India Insulating Glass Window market share contribution can be attributed to increasing population and disposable income, and steady economic growth, and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.
Steady increase in Europe Insulating Glass Window market share growth is primarily supported by continuous developments in major countries in the region. Robust focus on research and development initiatives by major firms in countries in the region is also expected to continue to support market share growth of the Europe Insulating Glass Window market going ahead.
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Insulating Glass Window industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?
What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Insulating Glass Window market across different regions?
Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the Insulating Glass Window industry worldwide?
Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Insulating Glass Window market with their winning strategies?
Which Insulating Glass Window industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?
What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?
What are the future opportunities in the Insulating Glass Window market?
