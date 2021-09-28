Ultraviolet LED Market - Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2020 - 2027)
Ultraviolet LED Market
The growth of the market is attributed to the increase in utilization of ultraviolet curing systems and rapid rise in the usage of environment friendly LEDsSURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Ultraviolet LED Market is projected to reach USD 1.26 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The market growth is primarily driven by the reduced costs of ultraviolet (UV) equipped LEDs, along with increased ability, efficiency, and increased time period of the UV light LEDs in comparison with the normal LEDs. The worldwide ban on mercury vapor lamps post 2020, attributing to the health hazards of mercury, has additionally accelerated the expansion of the market.
The development of UV light LEDs with the assistance of next generation substrates, and also the rising application areas like medical care and purification, among others, pose a perfect measure for a number of the factors that may contribute towards the expansion of the market over the coming years. However, the transition from the UV light lamps to UV powered LEDs, and also the excessive quantity of thermal heat generation from UV diodes are acting as restraints to the expansion of the worldwide UV light equipped LED market.
Key participants include Lumileds Holding BV, LG Innotek Co. Ltd, Honle UV America Inc., Nordson Corporation, Seoul Viosys Co. Ltd, Semileds Corporation, Aquionics Inc., Crystal IS Inc., Heraeus Holding GmbH and Fuji Xerox Co. Ltd.
Ultraviolet LED Market Size – USD 290.0 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 20.2%, Market Trends – Growth in UV LED lights for different applications
The trade players play an ideal role in finding the massive potential because of the fact that they're extremely financed and more keen on getting into this sector. Few studies counsel that the employment of UV-based water medical care is extremely economical than atomic number 17 technique, because the UV-based water medical care operates has around 122 MW irradiation capability and a wavelength of 270 nm, that takes just about 2 minutes in reducing waste roughly by 90-99%.
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
UV – A
UV – B
UV – C
Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Optical Sensors and Instrumentation
Counterfeit Detection
UV Sterilization
Medical Light Therapy
UV Curing
End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Industrial
Residential
The report covers and elucidates how the market fares in the different regions of the world; the regions included in this study are:
Regional Analysis:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Drivers:
The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.
Key Objectives of the Report:
Analysis and estimation of the Ultraviolet LED market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027
Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape
Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Ultraviolet LED market
Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments
Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities
Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:
Ultraviolet LED Market Study Coverage: It includes key market segments, key manufacturers covered, the scope of products offered in the years considered, global Ultraviolet LED market and study objectives. It also covers the segmentation studies provided in the report based on the type of product and application.
Ultraviolet LED Market Executive summary: This section emphasizes the key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues in addition to the macroscopic indicators.
Ultraviolet LED Market Production by Region: The report delivers data related to import and export, revenue, production, and key players of all regional markets studied are covered in this section.
Ultraviolet LED Market Profile of Manufacturers: Analysis of each market player profiled is detailed in this section. This segment also provides SWOT analysis, product, production, value, capacity, and other important factors for individual players.
Additionally, the report includes the analysis of different products that are available in the Ultraviolet LED market in the context of production volume, revenue, pricing structure, and demand and supply figures. The research report highlights the profitable business strategies of the key market competitors, along with their business expansions, composition, partnership deals, and new product/service launches and others.
