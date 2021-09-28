Commercial Vehicle Sensors Market Share, Forecast, Overview and Key Companies Analysis by 2028
Commercial Vehicle Sensors Market Size – USD 5.80 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.9 %.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Commercial Vehicle Sensors Market is forecasted to be worth USD 9.55 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Attributed to the increasing global vehicle production, the commercial vehicle sensors market is expected to grow significantly. The market for commercial vehicle sensors is anticipated to be soon propelling by rising demand for electric vehicles. The electric vehicle required various advanced sensor technology, which is expected to boost the market growth of the commercial vehicle sensors market over the forecast timeframe.
The report provides detailed insights into Commercial Vehicle Sensors market trends, industry trends, consumer trends, market size, market share, market revenue growth, and forecast, along with ranging impact of each factor and driver. It also provides analysis of various factors expected to restrain or limit potential growth in market size over the forecast period, 2020–2028. The report includes profiles of major players in the Commercial Vehicle Sensors market, strategies being employed, mergers, acquisitions, recent developments, agreements, contracts, new product development and launches, segment revenue, investment details as well as financials.
The steady Commercial Vehicle Sensors market share growth can be attributed to a variety of factors and trends in the global Commercial Vehicle Sensors market currently. Global Commercial Vehicle Sensors market revenue growth is supported to a significant extent due to rising focus by major players on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic markets and rising competition in the market. These factors are expected to drive incline in regional Commercial Vehicle Sensors market share growth over the forecast period.
In addition, rapidly rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries in major and developing countries is supporting growth in terms of Commercial Vehicle Sensors market share contribution of these countries. In addition, Commercial Vehicle Sensors market share contribution is expected to continue to incline steadily over the forecast period due to favorable government policies, advancements in technology, and steady economic growth across various regions and countries.
Key Highlights From The Report
In May 2019, Alpha Technics, Inc. acquired by TE Connectivity Ltd. Alpha Technics' acquisition was part of its well-established plan to extend its expertise in sensor applications. Alpha Technics will provide TE's existing wide range of sensor solutions with compatible temperature sensors.
In the forecast period, the position segment will dominate the market with a CAGR of 7.2%, due to the capability to monitor a gear's speed, assess the situation of a platform, and detect the closed and open placing of the vehicle window.
In the forecast timeframe, the OEMs sector is anticipated to hold the largest market. Customers receive high-quality goods in OEM processing as they have been tested according to the particular producer's stringent testing criteria.
Top key vendors in Commercial Vehicle Sensors Market include are:
Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, Sensata Technologies, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., TE Connectivity Ltd., Delphi Automotive Systems LLC, Bourns, Inc., Stoneridge, Inc., and IAV GmbH, among other.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Commercial Vehicle Sensors Market on the basis of type,sales channel, application, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Temperature
Motion
Level
Position
Image
Microelectromechanical systems
Pressure
Others
Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
OEMs
Aftermarket
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Powertrain
Telematics
Chassis & Safety
Body Electronics
Others
In terms of Commercial Vehicle Sensors market share and revenue contribution to the global Commercial Vehicle Sensors market, North America is expected to maintain its dominance over other regional markets over the forecast period. Presence of major companies in countries in the region is a key factor supporting rapid increase in Commercial Vehicle Sensors market share.
Incorporated with Info-graphics, charts, 70 tables and 85 figures, this 250-page research report “Commercial Vehicle Sensors Market Size, Type, Application, End-Use Industry, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 - 2027” is based on a complete research of the entire Global market and covering all its sub-segments through comprehensively thorough classifications. Insightful analysis and assessment are created from superior primary and secondary information sources with data and information derived from industry specialists across the value chain.
Region wise performance of the Commercial Vehicle Sensors industry
Asia Pacific market share contribution to the global Commercial Vehicle Sensors market is expected to continue to register comparatively faster growth rate than other regional markets between 2020 and 2028. Rapid growth rate of China and India Commercial Vehicle Sensors market share contribution can be attributed to increasing population and disposable income, and steady economic growth, and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.
Steady increase in Europe Commercial Vehicle Sensors market share growth is primarily supported by continuous developments in major countries in the region. Robust focus on research and development initiatives by major firms in countries in the region is also expected to continue to support market share growth of the Europe Commercial Vehicle Sensors market going ahead.
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Commercial Vehicle Sensors industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?
What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Commercial Vehicle Sensors market across different regions?
Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the Commercial Vehicle Sensors industry worldwide?
Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Commercial Vehicle Sensors market with their winning strategies?
Which Commercial Vehicle Sensors industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?
What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?
What are the future opportunities in the Commercial Vehicle Sensors market?
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Commercial Vehicle Sensors Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Commercial Vehicle Sensors Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Commercial Vehicle Sensors Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Commercial Vehicle Sensors Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Commercial Vehicle Sensors Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Commercial Vehicle Sensors Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Rapid urbanization and industrialization
4.2.2.2. Stringent government regulations regarding carbon emissions
4.2.2.3. Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases
4.2.2.4. Rising need to enhance indoor air quality
4.2.3. Commercial Vehicle Sensors Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High cost associated with the maintenance of Commercial Vehicle Sensors products
4.2.3.2. Availability of renewable sources of energy
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Commercial Vehicle Sensors Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers
10.2. Mergers & Acquisitions
10.3. Competitor’s Positioning
10.4. Strategy Benchmarking
10.5. Vendor Landscape
10.5.1. Raw Material Suppliers
10.5.1.1. North America
10.5.1.2. Europe
10.5.1.3. Asia Pacific
10.5.1.4. Middle East & Africa
10.5.1.5. Latin America
10.5.2. Distributors
10.5.2.1. North America
10.5.2.2. Europe
10.5.2.3. Asia Pacific
10.5.2.4. Middle East & Africa
10.5.2.5. Latin America
10.5.3. Others
Continued….
