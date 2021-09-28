Metalworking Tool Holder Market Demand & Future Growth Analysis, 2021–2030

Rise in adoption of tool holders in various end-users such as automotive, aerospace, defense, and others boost the market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global metalworking tool holder market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to surge in manufacturing of defense equipment in the private sector & rise in defense expenditure, growth in manufacturing machinery industries, and development of the automotive industry.The global metalworking tool holder market size was valued at $0.81 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $1.19 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030.Request for a Premium Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12885 The report analyzes the global metalworking tool holder market on the basis of type, machine type, end user, and region. The types covered in this report are milling chucks, collet chuck, hydraulic toolholders, and others. The machine type taken into consideration in the report are machining centers, lathe machines, gear cutting machines, laser cutting machines, and others.Tool holder acts as adaptor used to mount tools such as milling tools, boring tools, lathe machines, turning tools, and others. Toolholder is adopted in machining operations, owing to precision control, smooth machining operation, maintain balance, and avoid positioning error. These factors fuel the metalworking tool holder market growth.Top 10 Leading PlayersSandvik ABGuhring IncKennametal IncCeratizit S.A.Kyocera Unimerco Tooling A/SIngersoll Cutting Tool CompanyHaimer GmbHSchunk GmbH & Co KGCollis Toolholder CorpBIG KAISER Precision Tooling Inc.Get Detailed Covid-19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12885 Key Market SegmentsBy TypeMilling ChucksCollet ChuckHydraulic Tool holdersOthersBy Machine TypeMachining CentersLathe MachinesGear Cutting MachinesOthersBy End-UserAutomobileAerospace & DefenseElectronicsPower & EnergyOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEAPurchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12885