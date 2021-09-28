Sensor Fusion Market - Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2020 - 2027)
Sensor Fusion Market
The growing use of sensor fusion technology in the smartphone devices, and rising demand for smart wearable devices drives the market growth.SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Sensor Fusion Market is anticipated to reach USD 16.72 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The Sensor Fusion market is forecasted to grow significantly due to the growing demand for smart wearable gadgets and high-end applications for location detection.
The rising use of sensor fusion in advanced automobiles like gasoline direct injections, vehicle stability, low emission engine, dynamic vehicle controls, and rapid implementation of IoT technology and expansion of self-directed or driverless cars is expected to fuel the market growth shortly.
Growing demand for various end-use applications, such as automotive, home automation, industrial and military, consumer electronics, healthcare among others, has significantly boosted the global market demand for sensor fusion.
The factors hindering the growth of the sensor fusion market are the rising complexity of sensor fusion algorithms requiring software overhead, additional processing capabilities and technical standardisation.
Get a sample of the report:https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/130
The leading players in the market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Hillcrest Labs, Microchip Technologies Inc., Cummins, Inc., Kionix Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, MEMSIC Inc., Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation, STMicroelectronics, BASELABS GmbH and among others.
The growing use of sensor fusion technology in the smartphone devices, and rising demand for smart wearable devices drives the market growth.
Sensor Fusion Market Size – USD 4.06 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 19.6%, Market Trends – The increasing need for high-end applications based on location detection.
Radar and image sensors are anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 19.8% in the forecasted timeframe. In several industries, excellent features like high accuracy and integrating multiple images into a single combo image radar drives the demand for the product.
Micro-Electro-Mechanical technology-based solutions are anticipated to experience the highest growth rate throughout the forecasted timeframe owing to the growing demand for image and radar-based products in vehicle safety systems.
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Radar and Image Sensors
Temperature Sensors and Pressure Sensors
IMU and GPS
Inertial Combo Sensors
Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems
Non-Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Smart Phones
TV Remote
PCs/Tablet
Video Games
Camera
Wearable Devices
Others
Axis Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
9-Axis
6-Axis
3-Axis
End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Healthcare
Automotive
Home Automation
Consumer Electronics
Others
The report covers and elucidates how the market fares in the different regions of the world; the regions included in this study are:
Regional Analysis:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Get Discount on the Report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/130
Market Drivers:
The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.
Key Objectives of the Report:
Analysis and estimation of the Sensor Fusion market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027
Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape
Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Sensor Fusion market
Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments
Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities
Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:
Intelligent Lighting Control Market Study Coverage: It includes key market segments, key manufacturers covered, the scope of products offered in the years considered, global Intelligent Lighting Control market and study objectives. It also covers the segmentation studies provided in the report based on the type of product and application.
Intelligent Lighting Control Market Executive summary: This section emphasizes the key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues in addition to the macroscopic indicators.
Intelligent Lighting Control Market Production by Region: The report delivers data related to import and export, revenue, production, and key players of all regional markets studied are covered in this section.
Intelligent Lighting Control Market Profile of Manufacturers: Analysis of each market player profiled is detailed in this section. This segment also provides SWOT analysis, product, production, value, capacity, and other important factors for individual players.
Additionally, the report includes the analysis of different products that are available in the Intelligent Lighting Control market in the context of production volume, revenue, pricing structure, and demand and supply figures. The research report highlights the profitable business strategies of the key market competitors, along with their business expansions, composition, partnership deals, and new product/service launches and others.
Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sensor-fusion-market
About Us:
At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs
Tushar Rajput
emergenresearch
+91 90210 91709
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn